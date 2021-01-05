Sigmar Gabriel is a former SPD chairman and multiple federal minister, chairman of the Atlantik-Brücke and author of the Holtzbrinck group, to which the Tagesspiegel also belongs.

The year 2020 has shown how fragile the European Union still is – or better: it has become again. The Covid pandemic and future relationship negotiations had the potential to turn the European Union off its hinges as a whole.

It was thanks to the experience of the Chancellor and her wise use of Germany’s weight in the EU that Europe survived this to some extent unscathed. In retrospect, the German Council Presidency in the second half of 2020 will certainly be counted among the political masterpieces in the history of Europe.

Of course, this included setting up a European reconstruction fund in connection with the EU’s new multiannual financial planning. Without the willingness of the Chancellor to hold Europe’s largest economy jointly liable for financial and economic aid in the weaker member states, this agreement would hardly have been possible.

Merkel knew what was at stake

Angela Merkel knew what was at stake here. Had the rich north, with the support of Germany, refused to help the poorer south, this would have been a big step towards the collapse of the Union. Those who do not get help in Europe look for it elsewhere.

And it was probably the clever use of Germany’s political weight that ultimately kept the negotiation process on the Brexit agreement going despite all the frustrations with the British. The Chancellor was aware that the withdrawal of the British from the EU had already caused serious political damage to Europe.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können]

More than ever, Europe is perceived by rival powers as “rich but weak” after Brexit. A no-deal Brexit would have turned into another dramatic signal of weakness.

Europe appears to rivals as divided and divided

But unfortunately it is not just Brexit that makes Europe appear divided and divided. Even before the pandemic, the Union was drifting further and further apart: in financial and economic policy, in central questions of the rule of law and the separation of powers, and also in questions of good governance that is free from corruption.

And as if the tasks that arise for the internal cohesion of the EU were not already big enough, the past few weeks have shown more than ever the different views of the future of the EU between France and Germany.

Superficially, the French demand for strategic autonomy for Europe looks like a logical consequence of the US turning away from Europe towards the Pacific. And when it comes to strengthening Europe’s ownership and a common foreign and security policy, the French President is certainly right.

But there is a far more fundamental question about European development that is hidden behind the French demand for “strategic autonomy”. Emmanuel Macron sees the US’s new priorities in the Indo-Pacific and Brexit as an opportunity to bring France back into its political leadership role in the EU.

Germany has taken the political leadership within the EU – that annoyed

The fact that Germany has largely taken over the political leadership alongside the economic one is causing irritation and annoyance in Paris – which has been economically and politically weakened for a good ten years. A common European foreign and security policy is therefore not only an aim, but also an instrument of French policy.

The current position of France is here in an older tradition. Even the first President of the Fifth Republic, Charles de Gaulle, wanted Germany to be less transatlantic – which should automatically lead to a containment of German influence in Europe. Macron approves of the fact that this French strategy is met with skepticism and even strict rejection in Eastern European countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron. LOIC VENANCE / POOL / AFP

Since taking office, he has advocated a “two-speed Europe”, which in the eyes of Eastern Europeans would be a Europe with at least two classes – although they themselves would belong to the second class.

The Europe that Macron envisions ends at today’s German eastern border

Macron is hardly wronged to assume that he would have accepted this split with approval. The “core Europe” that he had in mind is very similar to Carolingian Europe, and that largely ended at today’s eastern German border.

The Chancellor sees it differently: Germany, as a central power, should preserve the unity of the EU. Of course, Angela Merkel sees the massive deficits in the rule of law in some Eastern European member states. But even shortly before the end of her term of office, she will not be tempted to stand by the side of those for whom it is enough to insist with pathos on adherence to democratic standards.

Merkel has an eye on the dangers of the exclusion of Eastern Europe – that explains her patient treatment of Erdogan

Instead, it sees the long-term dangers that arise from the exclusion of large parts of Eastern Europe – and that would amount to an invitation to intervene in powers outside Europe. This political stance also prevents them from accepting the French demand for a tougher confrontation with Turkey.

As difficult as it is to deal with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Turkey outside of NATO and in total confrontation with the EU will neither change the internal situation in Turkey nor would it increase Europe’s security. Here, too, Merkel relies on strategic patience, without missing any political clarity.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de.]

The exit of the British reveals almost forgotten strategic questions about the internal unity and external politics of Europe, which are unlikely to be decided quickly. For this, France and Germany in particular would have to look for common paths for Europe that show both: the possibilities of European autonomy and, at the same time, its limits.

Even the greatest European optimists should not believe that in the world of the 21st century, even a largely united continent of Europe could be successful alone and without a close partnership with the USA.

Germany is in a phase of upheaval

At the moment, however, after 16 years of stable Merkel chancellorship, Germany is in a transition phase that will not end immediately after the next federal election. Every new chancellor will need time to properly use Germany’s weight for European unity. In addition, France’s ability to act will be limited in the coming years: Macron is facing massive domestic political challenges – and soon in the next presidential election campaign.

At a time when the EU needs new dynamism more urgently than seldom before, there is a lack of powerful European leadership because no one can take on the role of France and Germany. In view of the great internal and external challenges that Europe is facing, this leadership vacuum will be the greatest European risk of the coming year, along with the economic consequences of the pandemic.