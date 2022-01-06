On social networking sites, the hashtag “A right to a cent must be returned” has spread, while experts in social psychology and crime research have explained how to deal with such cases.

Dr. Fathi Kenawy, Professor of Crime Detection at the National Center for Criminal and Social Research in Egypt, told Sky News Arabia that when exposed to any blackmail or electronic threat, it is necessary to go directly to the Internet investigations located everywhere at the state level, and write a report, indicating that the Egyptian authorities It has the ability to reach any of those who engage in extortion anywhere.

It is necessary to inform the parents

He added that the truth is the best means of self-defense, and the girl’s behavior by informing her family was sound, because the parents, whatever happened, would help her, but the problem here is that the nature of the girl and the place had an impact on her behavior, as the characteristic of emotional stability is not present in all human beings, and it is not natural to commit suicide with exposure crises, even if they are very difficult.

Do not ignore children’s problems

Dr. Fathi explained that: “You must follow up on children, and not ignore their feelings, even if they show us silence in front of some of the crises they are exposed to, because in some cases, secrecy makes the son explode suddenly in a way that may lead to his loss, as happened with Basant’s case, and it is better for parents to follow up on their children. From the start, until it doesn’t get that far.”

The professor of crime detection at the National Center for Criminal and Social Research pointed out the importance of paying attention to the danger of social networking sites. We should not deal with anyone unless we know him well, make sure of his identity, know the circle around him and the people we share, before conducting a dialogue with him, so that we do not turn into Easy prey for such people who commit such crimes and become like the devil in disguise, and in the event that the person we are communicating with is not well known, closing the door from the beginning is the right thing to do.

The law is a deterrent and reporting is necessary

And he indicated that “extreme care must be taken when placing any personal photos on any of the social media accounts, because such “demons” can use them in an abusive manner. There are those who disguise themselves on social media and impersonate doctors, beauticians, clothes, or others.” .

He stressed that the law is a deterrent in dealing with electronic extortion, but first we must move and inform the concerned authorities, because the reluctance of some to report electronic blackmail and harassment protects these criminals.

For her part, Dr. Hala Mansour, professor of sociology at Benha University, told Sky News Arabia that the first step that girls should pay attention to is not to put any private pictures on the mobile phone, as there are those who put pictures of themselves on the phone believing that no one will see them, and this is not true. No one should be trusted, no fear as long as we don’t make mistakes and no fear we overcome with personal strength or elements that can support us even if we make a mistake.

She explained that the blackmailer depends on the victim’s weakness or surrender, and here if a girl is blackmailed, she must derive her strength from her personality if she can, deter the blackmailer and threaten him to report him, or inform the parents and bully them, and here I advise parents to help their children when they fall into a problem before their account and they do not start account directly.

And she indicated that: “Any victim in general who is subjected to blackmail at any time must deal aggressively to prove her innocence, and if she erred, she must face the error and admit it, and on the other hand, society must have mercy on them in dealing with such cases.”

The role of the family and the weak experience of young people

And she stressed that: “The family must contain the children, build a dialogue with them, and set caveats and red lines. Excessive freedom leads to negative effects for the children, because they suffer from poor experience, poor skill, and young age, which are factors that play big roles, and here parents should not leave Their roles and realizing the importance of getting close to them, and when it is possible to use someone who will be a channel of communication between us and our children so that we can facilitate understanding with them.”

The role of the community

On the role of society, Dr. Hala clarified that each person has to play his role. In Basant’s case, those around her should have supported her, whether in the school or the family.

She pointed out that “society often does not show mercy to the victim, and deals with a state of extreme selfishness, as no one imagines himself in the same situation.”

Regarding the law, she stressed that the law aims to serve society, and the legislature should pay attention to all new developments in crimes and re-draft the law and legislation in line with the new variables of crime. What is required is deterrence and protection.

The Public Prosecution had ordered the pretrial detention of two accused, pending investigations, in the case of the death of the girl, Basant Khaled, in Kafr El-Zayat.

The prosecution’s decision came to accuse one of them of indecent assault when she was a child, under the age of 18, of extending it to the whole of her body, and threatening to divulge photographs and a video clip affiliated with her that he obtained surreptitiously, by publishing them on social media, and accusing the two of assaulting the sanctity of the victim’s private life, and publicly broadcasting that Pictures and clips, using them without her consent, and thus violating family principles and values ​​in Egyptian society.