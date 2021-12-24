And the authorities pledged to hold those responsible to account, despite the drop in the number of new cases of coronavirus in the city of Xi’an.

All domestic flights from Xi’an were canceled, while trains departing from it were suspended on Friday, due to Corona injuries.

Local officials in Xi’an say that the outbreak of the “Covid 19” disease is due to a plane that arrived from Pakistan.

The Central Commission for Discipline Monitoring said, in a statement, that 26 people in Xi’an will be held accountable for “not doing a good job” in the efforts to control and prevent COVID-19, but did not specify the punishment.

The number of new locally transmitted cases in the city fell to 49 on December 23 from 63 the day before, the first decline since December 10.

Since Thursday, each household in Xi’an is allowed to send only one person to buy essential items every two days, while others may not leave unless they have essential jobs.

Xi’an has launched several campaigns to conduct mass testing in order to curb the spread of the Corona virus, as part of China’s approach, which is betting on keeping Corona infections zero, or what is known as “zero corona”.

China is determined to stem any outbreak, especially as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February.

The country has closed its borders to almost all travelers from other countries, and those coming to attend the games will be isolated within a strictly enforced “closed zone”.