A 52-year-old resident of Kiev, Alexander Olegovich, more than once regretted that he went to the hospital too late for appendicitis. The operation was performed “by ambulance” when the appendix had already become purulent, or phlegmonous, as the doctors say. Fortunately, it did not burst. But the operation was difficult and lasted three hours.

– I was saved, for which I am very grateful to the surgeons, – says Alexander Olegovich. – However, a hard scar formed at the seam site. The pulling pain did not go away. Doctors suspected pancreatitis, gastritis. I was on a diet, I didn’t lift more than three kilograms, and my condition did not change. I asked the experts: “What should I do next?” And they offered … to watch.

– Was the pain constant?

– No, only during turns or inclines. And it was impossible to figure out what was causing it. It seemed that something inside hurt, perhaps the stomach. But the seam was also tight, a scar formed, tightening the muscles and skin. And then one day I come home, and my mother (she is 85 years old) holds out the newspaper “FACTS” with an article about a woman whom Dr. Marusich cured of psoriasis with the help of acupuncture and a set of other procedures. The woman suffered for 46 years! Mom says: “See this doctor. Perhaps he will help you too … ”I did so.

– What did the doctor recommend?

– First of all, he explained that during any operation muscles are injured, lymphatic drainage and blood circulation are disturbed. The body tries to restore all functions, but it does not always work out right away. Then he needs help: to influence some structures with the help of acupuncture, massage, electro procedures.

– When did you feel that the pain was going away?

– After the second procedure, the seam became much softer, no longer pulled that much, the pain decreased. And in the third session, nothing hurt. The scar began to dissolve. Intestinal atony (after the operation I had problems with him) also passed. The intestines worked like a clock. After all, I was given a belly massage, and this procedure, I think, turned out to be very effective. I have always led a healthy lifestyle, was active, selected a set of exercises for myself, and ate right. Appendicitis unsettled me. But now I feel good again. Vigor returned, there was a desire to walk more. I became less tired. So I am very grateful to the doctors working together with Alexander Marusich according to his author’s methods.

What is the essence of these techniques and for what diseases they can be used, we asked the doctor to tell him.

– A person who underwent surgery always has scars and adhesions in the area where the surgeon worked, – He speaks head of the clinic Alexander Marusich… – It is the scars and adhesions, outwardly invisible, that prevent the internal organs from working normally. Because of them, blood microcirculation is disturbed, nerve conduction fails. There are a lot of people who suffer from this: all those who have undergone any abdominal surgery, including a cesarean section or removal of a tumor.

“Thanks to acupuncture, in 95 percent of cases, you can get tangible results.”

– As soon as it is possible to get rid of scars and adhesions, many problems will go away, – Alexander Anatolyevich continues. – To remove fibrous tissue, I prescribe a set of procedures. First of all – lymphatic drainage massage. Then I put the needles in the area of ​​the scar at a certain depth, inject micro doses of amino acids.

Dr. Marusic has been using acupuncture method for almost twenty years.

– Experience shows that in 95 percent of cases it is possible to obtain a positive result: tissues are regenerated, the work of organs is restored, – says Alexander Anatolyevich.

– How does the regeneration take place?

– Imagine that you prick your finger with a regular needle. The brain will immediately receive a signal: “Trouble! Need help!” And he will react with the release of the hormone adrenaline. At the site of damage, blood microcirculation will be enhanced. That is, the body takes all the necessary measures to restore the integrity of the tissues. We actually do the same: we irritate problem areas with a needle (those where there are scars or adhesions), and thanks to this, microcirculation of blood increases, puffiness goes away. As a result, the fibrous tissue is absorbed, replaced by normal tissue and ceases to interfere with the work of organs.

– Did Alexander Olegovich have that?

– Yes. He underwent a difficult and rather traumatic operation. Therefore, his entire gastrointestinal tract was disrupted. There was pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas), cholecystitis (inflammation of the gallbladder), the outflow of bile was disturbed, and the intestines stopped. First, our specialist prepares the patient for acupuncture – doing lymphatic drainage massage. Massages arms, legs, then back, stomach. After that, I do acupuncture. I put on 10-12 needles. To enhance regeneration, I introduce a preparation containing 21 amino acids. These are 5-10 microinjections. And within a week we got tangible results from the patient.

“Alexander Olegovich came to us after the operation with complaints of poor health and pain in the area of ​​the removed appendix,” says Alexander Marusich. “Having performed acupuncture and connected lymphatic drainage massage, we managed to relieve the patient of unpleasant symptoms”

– How many sessions did it take?

– We have a certain scheme: we appoint three procedures in a row, then three – every other day and three – after three days. A total of nine treatments are obtained. Each lasts an hour and a half and includes massage, acupuncture, if necessary – electrophoresis, heating. But only if there are no contraindications. For example, we do not perform thermal and electrical procedures for tumor processes.

– And for what diagnoses is acupuncture contraindicated?

– There are practically none. Patients even with oncological diseases come to us for help, those who have had the tumor removed, but their pain has not gone away. The other day I was working on a patient who had breast cancer. The woman underwent a mastectomy and was in severe pain. Now they are gone.

– Is it possible for cancer patients to activate any processes in the body?

– Sure. Indeed, in fact, tissue regeneration is a normal process for the body. We only help to launch it.

“After a cesarean section, scars and adhesions remain, due to which there are violations in the work of many organs.”

– You mentioned that after a cesarean section, adhesions and scars form in women. The body cannot cope with them on its own?

“Maybe, but not always. And if he still did not cope, the young woman has gynecological problems. As a result, she goes to the gynecologist for years, and the doctor cannot do anything. Recently there was a patient who was treated for a long time for inflammatory diseases. And the cause of the pain was the adhesive process that arose after the cesarean section. The woman was helped.

– Many pregnant women ask to do just a cesarean, fearing a normal birth. Like, if something goes wrong, the child may suffer. In addition, they do not want to endure pain during labor. And the incision is now being made small, the seam remains invisible …

– Of course, we need to weigh the pros and cons. Caesarean sections are not simply done at the request of the woman. It is necessary to understand that this can become a time bomb – affect the next pregnancy, cause disruption of the gastrointestinal tract. Many young mothers complain of constipation. But they are most often a consequence of the adhesive process. The woman’s peristalsis is disturbed. If she cannot empty the bowels for several days, or even a week, then she suffers greatly. Chronic intoxication leads to liver and kidney problems. The mood is getting worse. Depression and nervousness appear. All of this can be avoided if you understand the cause and influence it. And acupuncture allows you to cope with it.

– How do you remove internal scars?

– Using the tip of a needle. You need to know how many needles to put, to what depth they should be inserted, into which area (for example, in case of gynecological diseases, I insert needles to a depth of 75 millimeters). The action of the needle is directed to a specific organ or area of ​​fibrous tissue. The radius of action is about three centimeters. Strengthening metabolic processes at the site of injury, we rid the body of scars and adhesions, and the work of organs is normalized. The person feels healthy and happy. And when you see how the condition and mood of people who seek help change, you understand that as a doctor you are doing an important thing.

Earlier, “FACTS” talked about how with the help of their author’s technique – a combination of acupuncture, massage and medicines – Dr. Alexander Marusich rehabilitated the fighters who were seriously injured in the Donbas…

Photo courtesy of Alexander MARUSICH

