The Municipality of Baghdad said in a statement, “The opening of Al-Mutanabbi Alley after its rehabilitation, and in a new look, made it a destination for thousands of visitors, especially the large crowds that attended it during the past two days on the occasion of the New Year holidays. Unfortunately, there is a stray group who tampered with Al-Mutanabbi’s monument and removed one of the words of his poetic verse that was carved at its base (I am the one who the blind looked at my literature and I heard my words from the deaf) and ruined part of it.”

The statement indicated that “the Baghdad Municipality is cooperating with the artist Saad Al-Rubaie (the sculptor owner of the monument) to take measurements and inspect the monument to restore it again.”

The Municipality of Baghdad also called on “all citizens to cooperate with it and preserve the heritage and monuments that are the destination of tourists and the city’s landmarks that constitute its identity, and not to allow those who try to tamper with them, and to inform the nearby security forces of the case of any person attempting to cause acts of sabotage.”

The incident was widely condemned, especially in Iraqi cultural circles, and the artist Sabhan Al-Ghabsha told Sky News Arabia: “Unfortunately, the enemies of culture, beauty and civilization are trying once again, in vain, to obliterate Iraq’s aesthetics and its ancient civilizational and cultural depth, as if what is required of this country remain an arena. Unrest, wars, and crises in which the language of blood and destruction prevails, and in which cultural, intellectual and aesthetic landmarks are destroyed.

Al-Ghabsha asked: “Otherwise, how can we explain that just days after the reopening of this vital Iraqi and Arab cultural outlet, it was targeted in this barbaric and ugly way?”

The opening of Al-Mutanabbi Street in Baghdad, which has always been considered one of its most famous cultural and intellectual landmarks and was known for its many libraries and publishing houses, has revived hopes for restoring the momentum of cultural life in Iraq, which has been drained by wars and crises and negatively affected its vitality and cultural dynamism.

Iraqi social media platforms were abuzz with widespread anger at the absurdity of Al-Mutanabbi’s monument, as its pioneers considered that this act of sabotage “expresses that there are those who strive to distort everything that is beautiful in Mesopotamia.”

Al-Mutanabbi was born in 915 AD in Kufa, south of Baghdad, and is considered one of the most prominent Arab poets and the most skilled in the language, and in 1932 he named this historical street during the reign of King Faisal I.

Al-Mutanabbi Street is about one kilometer long, and leads to one of the banks of the Tigris River, preceded by a large statue of the late poet, and ends with the erection of a line on which is a line of his well-known poems.