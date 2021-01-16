When it recently stopped snowing like forever, neither city nor regional authorities reacted. The Madrid people were dependent on self-help.

MADRID taz | The two city street sweepers are somehow reminiscent of Jacques Tati in his film “Schützenfest”, how he dreams of modern mail delivery in the USA as a village postman. “You already know that there are machines with which the ice can simply be milled away without damaging the pavement slabs?” Asks one of the two while he is working with a hoe on the 15 centimeter thick layer of ice on a sidewalk in the Lavapiés district in the old town of Madrid hits. The colleague shovels away what comes loose. There are hundreds of meters of sidewalk behind them, and in front of them too.

“If they had sent us off on time, it would not have come to that,” he is sure. When it snowed in large parts of Spain last weekend as it had not for at least 50 years, neither city nor regional authorities reacted. The snow stayed.

When the first clearance vehicles and workers moved out on Mondays, the low temperatures had long turned everything to ice. The major traffic arteries are now free again. But even a week after the snowfall, chaos reigns in the districts. Ice still covers the streets, trees that have collapsed under the load of snow and fallen branches are everywhere. Cars are still stuck in the ice. The garbage is not picked up.

“Several suppliers have not come since then,” says Tere, the owner of a small health food store around the corner. The road in front of the shop is impassable for vehicles. Not only is there a shortage of vegetables. The supermarkets are also empty. Bakeries that purchase pre-baked goods have no bread.

“Of course the administration failed”

“It’s dangerously slippery for pedestrians too,” says Tere. Your colleague is one of thousands who had to be hospitalized after a fall. “She hurt her shoulder. A crack in a bone. She has to stay with the rabbit, with her arm in a bandage and a sling. “

“It had been clear for days that the storm would bring a lot of snow. And nothing was done. The snow was not even cleared in front of the hospitals and schools. A scandal, ”complains Maribel. She is a professor at the university. By Monday, lessons at schools and universities were switched to online. Maribel is excited to see how things will go on. “Because of Covid, we have taught with the windows open so far, but this is not an option at the low temperatures,” she says.

“If we hadn’t picked up the shovel ourselves, it would look even worse,” says Cesar, who walks his dog. “I cleaned the sidewalk in front of our building and also the driveway and entrance to the daycare center next door.”

“Of course the administration failed completely. But civil society has organized itself, ”says pensioner Rafa, saying something positive about it all. A special initiative serves as proof above all. “You’ve probably seen the Telegram groups for SUV owners. Over 8,000 volunteers who own 4×4 vehicles have signed up, ”he says. When the ambulances and even the police couldn’t get through the chaos due to a lack of winter tires and snow chains, the off-road vehicles transported emergencies and personnel to the hospitals.

“You have to see for yourself how you get to the hospital”

Miguel and Francisca, a young couple who flew from the coronavirus and high rents a few months ago swapped the district for a village in the surrounding area, had to make use of the volunteer service. On Wednesday, the heavily pregnant Francisca suddenly went into labor. “We couldn’t move forward with the car, not even with chains. We called the ambulance and the police. ‘It is impossible to pick you up, you have to see yourself how to get to the hospital.’

Finally we managed to get in touch with a volunteer with an off-road vehicle, ”said the happy father Miguel shortly after the birth on social networks. “Forever grateful”, ends his post with hundreds of congratulations from friends and former neighbors from Lavapiés.