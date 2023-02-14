Cruz Azul is in one of its lowest historical moments. The cement squad is in the penultimate position of the general table of the Clausura 2023 tournament, only above Mazatlán. At the start of the season, the Celestial Machine has four losses and one draw.
Due to the poor results this season, the cement board made the decision to dispense with the services of Raúl Gutiérrez. The Mexican coach arrived in an emerging way in the Opening 2022 after the terrible management of Diego Aguirre.
Through a statement, the institution informed the departure of Gutiérrez, who thanked him for the commitment to lead the Machine and wished him success in his future projects.
Several names have sounded for a few weeks as possible candidates to take the reins of the cement group. Among these are Ricardo Ferretti, Juan Francisco Palencia, Hugo Sánchez, Luis Fernando Tena and Antonio Mohamed.
According to information from AS Mexico, the ‘Turkish’ Mohamed is a real option and the board would have already approached the Argentine strategist to try to convince him. On previous occasions, the champion coach with Monterrey and América has been on Cruz Azul’s radar, but, for one reason or another, his arrival never materialized.
Mohamed, according to this report, is willing to talk to the people in long pants and analyze his return to Liga MX after having led in Brazil. Contact between the ‘Turk’ and Cruz Azul would have already been established.
