The Dutch handball players are thundering through at the World Cup. Ukraine was defeated 40-21 in the Arena Nord in Frederikshavn, Denmark. Lois Abbingh was the team’s top scorer against Ukraine with eight goals; the captain was also named the best player of the match.
Latest update:
08-12-23, 23:34
