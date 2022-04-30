Eva Henger’s husband posts a twitter after the serious accident, to explain to their many fans what happened and how they are

After the news of the accident of Eva Hengerher husband posted a post on Twitter to inform everyone of their condition and to explain what really happened.

Some newspapers spoke of non-serious conditions, others of very serious conditions and urgent operations.

Massimiliano Caroletti explained that they are currently in intensive care and that the violent incident was caused by a risky overtaking. Here are the words of the man:

Here in the ICU they don’t allow me to reply to all the thousands of messages received. The fractures are many more than those written in the newspapers … but we are born fighters and we will come out stronger than before. Unfortunately we were hit by a car that made an impossible overtaking. Thank you so much everyone for the love !! This post is also for my wife who was taken to a hospital 200km away. Daje my love daje. She never gives up. I love you.

From the man’s words it is well understood that it was not a frontal, as it had initially spread. Massimiliano Caroletti and Eva Henger are found in two different hospitals. The man has not clearly specified what the conditions of the model are and in which hospital she is currently hospitalized.

No information even on passengers of the other car. According to some news circulated on the web and reported in Novella 2000, it would seem that on the other medium there were a 70-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, both died in the accident. But one hasn’t arrived yet actual confirmation.

The intervention of Eva Henger’s daughter

After the news, the daughter too Jennifer intervened on social networks to reassure her followers about her health conditions. The couple was on their own journey to give her a dog and so many thought it was present in the car. Eva Henger and her husband were alone. The girl also stepped in defense of Mercedesz Hengerin the last hours criticized and attacked by the people of the web: