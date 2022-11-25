He wanted to tell what happened to him. He could not remain silent in the face of such an inhuman choice. Jonnie Irwin was fired. His employers kicked him out of the TV station for which he had been working for some time as a TV presenter, taking away his program, because he confessed to being terminal.

They only gave him six months to live. In addition to this news so destabilizing for anyone, also the decision of the TV station he worked for to fire him. Jonnie Irwin has a lung cancerwhich arrived at the brain in August 2020.

I don’t know how long I have left to live, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not that I’m dying from it.

After announcing that he was now terminal, the company he worked for, the Freeform Productions, the production company of A Place in The Sun, decided to kill him, firing him on the spot. Al Sun the 49-year-old tells:

When people find out you have cancer, they write you off. Yes, I’m stage 4 and it’s terminal, but I’m not deceased yet, so let me live my life while I can. As soon as I told the producers of “A Place In The Sun” about my diagnosis, they paid me for the rest of the season, but didn’t renew my contract, even though they knew I wanted to keep going. This hurt and broke my heart. I feel hugely let down and now I can’t even watch the show anymore.

Jonnie Irwin fired after saying he’s terminal

His contract has not been renewed. The man is heartbroken and feeling disappointed. He can’t even watch the show anymore.

Working is really important to me, it also prevents me from thinking about cancer. But from the bosses of “A Place In The Sun” I didn’t get the support I thought. I told them I wanted to work and when I said I could get notes from the doctors and my oncologist that I was fit to work, they said – verbatim – “You don’t really want to go that route, do you?”. Within two weeks there was another one in my place on tv, they sidelined me for someone healthier and it impacted my mental health, as if the cancer wasn’t bad enough.

The TV broadcaster defends itself, saying that it is not their fault, but that of the insurance company which would not have guaranteed the right coverage.