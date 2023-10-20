Giulia Tramontano’s mother welcomed the news of her daughter’s candidacy for the 2023 Ambrogino d’Oro. For the family, every gesture towards her is a comfort

For the family it is a way to deal with mourning and know that they are not alone in remembering the young woman, whose boyfriend took her life when she was seven months pregnant. Giulia Tramontano with the golden Ambrogino for the mother it’s a gesture of comfort. The candidacy was made by a representative of the Democratic Party of the Milanese city.

Giulia lost her life at the age of 29 at the hands of her boyfriend, Alessandro Impagnatiello. It was May 27, 2023 when the man killed her partner, who was seven months pregnant with her. The little Thiago she was carrying in her womb also flew into the sky with her.

A member of the Democratic Party has made his name among the candidates for the Golden Ambrogino. This is the most important civic honor in Milan, awarded every year on the occasion of the patron saint, Sant’Ambrogio, who is remembered on 7 December.

Fanpage has contact the mother Loredana, to understand what the family felt when faced with this choice. The woman said she was grateful and happy, because no one should forget her Giulia.

The only thing I feel like saying is thank you for everything – Loredana, Giulia Tramontano’s mother, wrote to Fanpage.it – every gesture, every initiative in Giulia’s name is a comfort to all of us.

Giulia Tramontano’s nomination for the Ambrogino d’Oro, her mother Loredana grateful for every single gesture of closeness

For Mrs. Loredana, every gesture aimed at not forgetting her daughter is a gesture of gratitude. Overcoming such a loss is not easy: the family not only lost the 29-year-old girl, but also the child she was carrying and everyone was expecting.

The woman then added, addressing journalists: