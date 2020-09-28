After the announcement of the new national team of the Bharatiya Janata Party, all eyes are now on the upcoming cabinet expansion of the Modi government. After clearing the role of the leaders working in the organization, it has become easier to decide to include faces in the government. When will there be cabinet expansion in BJP? Discussions have intensified. There are two types of discussions in the party. Some leaders say that cabinet expansion will happen as soon as possible, while some leaders say that Bihar will happen after the elections.If the Bihar election is awaited, then the cabinet expansion will be possible only after November 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a second term on 30 May 2019. Since then, 16 months have not passed since the first cabinet expansion. Whereas, on 9 November, the Prime Minister extended his first cabinet expansion in six months after forming the government for the first time in May 2014. However, after the announcement of the new 70-member BJP team on Saturday, now speculation of cabinet expansion has intensified.

A BJP leader said, ‘After the resignation of two ministers and the death of one minister, a total of three posts are vacant within a year. In such a situation, expansion of the Council of Ministers has become necessary. Nothing can be said about when it will happen, but it will happen soon. ‘ Those outside the organization may get a chance Many big faces have been left out of the BJP organization. It includes National Vice President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, National General Secretary Dr. Anil Jain, National General Secretary Saroj Pandey, Ram Madhav, P. Muralidhar Rao.

Whom to place in the cabinet?

There is speculation that the leaders of Rajya Sabha, who are Rajya Sabha members, may get a place in the upcoming cabinet expansion. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Dr. Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey are Rajya Sabha members. In such a situation, it is easier for the party to make him a minister. While high profile faces Ram Madhav and P. Muralidhar Rao who are out of the BJP organization are not Rajya Sabha members. In such a situation, he can be made a minister only if the party also arranges for the Rajya Sabha seats for him.

Talking of Rajya Sabha seats, a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats are getting vacant in Uttar Pradesh in November. Three posts are vacant in a year, since the formation of Modi government for the second time in May 2019, the posts of three ministers have been vacant till now. Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant resigned from the post of heavy industries minister in the Modi government after breaking ties with the NDA in November 2019. This year, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur has also resigned from the Akali Dal quota over opposition to the farmer bills. Harsimrat Kaur resigned on 17 September.

Three posts in Council of Ministers vacant

At the same time, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died on September 23 from Kovid-19. Thus, with the resignation of two ministers and the death of one minister, three posts in the current Council of Ministers have become vacant. How many ministers can be made in the government? A maximum of 81 ministers can be in the central government, ie 15 percent of the total strength of the Lok Sabha. But Prime Minister Modi insists on ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’. As such, he worked with a maximum of 70 ministers in the first term of 2014-2019.

On May 30, 2019, Prime Minister Modi was sworn in for a second term with 57 ministers, including 24 cabinet, nine ministers of state independent charge and 24 ministers of state. Out of these, the post of three ministers has been vacated. Thus, at present there are 54 ministers in the Modi government’s council of ministers. If Prime Minister Modi has 70 ministers in his Council of Ministers as last time, then a total of 16 new ministers are replaced. If you want to make a maximum of 81 ministers, then there will be a scope of 11 more ministers. But sources say that Prime Minister Modi would like to keep the shape of the Council of Ministers like the previous term.