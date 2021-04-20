As is customary in the midst of an institutional crisis, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta called his political and communication table virtually minutes after Esteban Furnaro, the federal contentious and administrative judge decided to nullify the provisions on Sunday for the Buenos Aires appeals chamber and backtracking with face-to-face classes in the City.

In the offices of the Buenos Aires government there were indications that the federal Justice could decide in this regard after the presentation of the Treasury attorney, Carlos Zannini, but Furnaro’s ruling still caused surprise and concern in Rodríguez Larreta’s surroundings.

It is that the legal labyrinth around the face-to-face classes that began on Sunday night, continued with the viability that the Supreme Court gave it and now with this decision of the federal contentious Justice it puzzles even the Buenos Aires officials themselves.

In fact, the internal hubbub on Sunday night and Monday after the camera ruling that enabled face-to-face classes, after the presidential DNU that forced a return to virtuality in the Metropolitan Area for two weeks due to the health crisis, was silenced in these last hours.

For this reason, while Rodríguez Larreta summoned his closest collaborators, the judicial advisers of the Buenos Aires government began to study Furnaro’s resolution to analyze the steps to follow. At 8 pm, it was not ruled out, for example, that the head of government would call a press conference again, while in some neighborhoods in the north of the City some pots were beginning to ring.

