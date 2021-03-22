The AstraZeneca vaccine to prevent the Corona virus received a big boost today, Monday, after extensive experience data showed that it is safe and effective, which may pave the way for its approval for emergency use in the United States, while countries in Asia speed up its introduction.

Trials in the United States, Chile and Peru have shown that the vaccine is 79 percent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infection and can confirm confidence in the product after confusion over data on its effectiveness, dosage regimen and possible side effects.

Earlier this month, many European countries stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of its association with blood clots, but returned to use it after a regional regulatory body confirmed it was safe. And Monday’s survey showed that Europeans still doubted his safety.