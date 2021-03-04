After knowing the result of the coronavirus swab, the journalist and driver Jorge Lanada was discharged, who was hospitalized at the Favaloro Foundation for more than a day.

As indicated by her medical team this Wednesday, Lanata was admitted to that clinic with a feverish symptoms and low oxygen saturation in the blood. Faced with this picture, the first thing they did was rule out that he had coronavirus.

With the results, Lanata was discharged and will continue to recover at home.

News in development

AFG