First, a Lidl employee became a rapper and dealt with the discounter competition in a video. Now Penny is stepping up – and also distributes nasty against the competitor.

Round two im Rap battle of the Discount stores and supermarkets. This time at the microphone: Florian, Employee from penny. He wanted that Diss from Lidl employee Tillmann from the beginning of January apparently not just let it stand – and now, for his part, shares properly against the competition, how echo24.de* reported.

After the nasty Lidl diss: Penny strikes back in the rap battle

It is clear that competition stimulates business. And that especially Discount stores and supermarkets stifle each other is not new either. In 2017, Edeka and Lidl already delivered a nasty exchange of blows in the social networks. The discounter launched in January Neckarsulm another attack on the competition. In a rap, employee Tillmann had started a sweeping blow *. Against penny. And then Lidl’s video became a challenge Rap battle picked up.

A Penny employee (left) found an answer to Lidl’s nasty rap video. © Screenshot Youtube / Lidl / Penny

Of the rap from Lidl now has over three million views on YouTube. Numerous customers and the Discount stores themselves praised the video Employee Tillmann in the social networks. The 19-year-old really didn’t mince his words. The swipe at penny was for example: “The quality of the others is really not worth a penny.” That in turn did not suit Penny employee Florian at all. In the song “Penny for Everyone”, it’s not just Lidl who gets rid of its fat. Rapper Tillmann also has to put up with a lot.

Rap from Lidl: Employee from Penny strikes back

“I heard that the competitor was spitting rhymes again, but unfortunately I only saw one fruit in the clip that still had to ripen. “A poor sock that must definitely prove itself in operation, fame on the network for two minutes, that won’t worry anybody again tomorrow,” raps Florian von penny about Tillmann von Lidl. The latter had generated enthusiasm – especially because of his rapping style. “Apart from the fact that it’s by far the best marketing campaign in ages, this guy has real talent. Awesome thing, ”is one of the many positive comments on the rap of the Lidl employee.

Lidl penny Rap video from employee Tillmann in early January Rap response from employee Florian in mid-February around 3.7 million views on YouTube (as of February 22) around 2,900 views on YouTube (as of February 22) Topic: Lidl Plus app and diss of the competition Topic: Diss against Lidl and Penny as a neighborhood store

Florian from penny but apparently didn’t fit that Tillmann in the video next to the Diss for the competition mainly that Quite controversial Lidl Plus app* of Discounters touted. “Not as aggro as some others in their own eulogies – instead of being celebrated by the whole neighborhood,” says the rap “Penny for everyone”. And also: “What is the difference between us? You hang out, we get in. ”When it comes to aggressiveness towards the competition and self-praise, Penny’s rap is equal to Penny’s rap Lidl however in not too much after. This announces Employee Florian even says in the video on YouTube: “I thought that could be made a little friendlier.”

Rap battle of the discounters: After Lidl video – Penny strikes back

But the penny version actually works rap from Lidl extremely: “The budget at Lidl was probably too narrow for a good beat,” raps Employee Florian. Lidl’s advertising slogan also becomes a hook for you Diss: “We don’t just love groceries on the advertising slip.” The message from penny For Lidl employee Tillmann it is ultimately clear: “Dear Tillmann, wrong shop for the job of your choice. Well then – that’s what you call potential wasted. ”

We don’t just love food on the advertising slip.

If penny deal with the Rap battle has a favor in terms of advertising, apparently opinions differ. Within five days, the song “Penny for Everyone” was viewed almost 3,000 times on YouTube. In addition to comments like “First to Penny”, it also says: “Lidl did this first and better. But well – that’s not bad. ”It also remains to be seen whether Lidl will be in the rap battle Discount stores now refills again. *echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.