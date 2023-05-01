Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Boris Palmer announces “time out”. © IMAGO/Eibner

The Green politician Palmer has with his statements at an event for harsh discussions. Now the mayor of Tübingen wants to take a break.

Frankfurt – On Friday (April 28) Tübingen’s Mayor Boris Palmer had a verbal argument with a group in front of a migration conference in Frankfurt am Main. He used the so-called N-word several times, which was formerly used in Germany as a racist statement against black people. Palmer went one better: He compared the group’s loud criticism of his choice of words with a “Jewish star”.

Now the Green politician has announced a break. SWR reported, citing a statement by Palmer, that he could no longer face the repeated storms of outrage from his family, friends and supporters, the Tübingen city administration, the municipal council and the city community. During his time off, he will seek professional help.

