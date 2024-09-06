The validation of the pre-trial detention, the testimonies of Riccardo’s relatives: the portrait of a problematic teenager

Riccardo is the protagonist of the Paderno Dugnano massacre. A boy of only 17 years old, who confessed to having killed his younger brother and parents in an explosion of violence, the result of an internal unease that had grown over time.

Riccardo’s testimony on the murder of his parents and brother

The young man explained with chilling clarity the dynamics of the facts during the interrogation. On the night of the massacre, around two o’clock, the boy burst into his little brother’s room, who was sleeping peacefully. The little boy screamed desperately calling for his father, but the young murderer continued to inflict blows until he suffocated any hope of survival.

“The first one I had to hit was my brother. He was on the bed, facing the window. I gave the first stab to his throat. He woke up and screamed “daddy”.

Riccardo then headed to his parents’ room. A total of 68 blows were inflicted. Daniela, the mother, was the first, while the father, panting and dying, was hit in the throat. “because he was suffering“. After that Riccardo revealed that, in a panic, he hid the knife under the pillow and closed the victims’ eyes “out of pity”.

The interrogation revealed a complex psychological picture. The young man spoke of a growing sense of estrangement from the world and his own family, a discomfort that had developed during his summer vacation in Puglia. Reading books about the Second World War, he reflected on human pain. He perceived his parents’ attitude, especially his mother’s, towards everyday events as superficial.

“I started to withdraw from people and feel like an outsider, because no one would understand. If I heard her complain about something, I thought there were others who were suffering more.”

Among the details that have emerged, there is also the particularity of the debt in mathematics, but, as the boy himself admits, it is only a marginal aspect. The real reason seems to be a confused aspiration to autonomy and solitude. A vague project, accompanied by the idea of ​​going to fight in Ukraine, as if the horror of war could soothe his inner torment.

Riccardo acted with premeditation. This is demonstrated by the use of a cut black T-shirt to hold the knife and the initial intention to place the blame on other family members. The judge, in fact, validated the arrest highlighting the “singular ferocity” and the “propensity to change one’s version of events“. The young man’s lawyer, Amedeo Rizza stressed the need to place it in a community.

The boy’s grandfather described the family as “perfect“. He said, trying to understand the incomprehensible, that he had spoken with his nephew a few hours before the massacre, without noticing anything suspicious.

The maternal aunt described the family as “normal”. She called the brother-in-law a good father and husband, while the sister was more angular and strict in her education. The nephew is depicted as:

“A wonderful boy, good, well-mannered, who helped around the house and played sports. He was reserved in character, with a tendency to repress his feelings so as not to disturb the family balance.”

The investigation continues, with investigators busy examining the seized electronic devices. The Paderno Dugnano massacre remains, at the moment, an act of unprecedented violence driven by a deep and dark adolescent malaise.