The acquittal within the homicide of the Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak met with nice resentment. Reporters With out Borders are hoping for the following occasion.

Two and a half years in the past that shocked Murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová the general public in Slovakia and much past. After the homicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta, it was the second such crime in an EU nation in lower than 5 months. How was one thing like that potential in the midst of Europe? This query has been on our thoughts at Reporters With out Borders ever since.

Final week a courtroom in Slovakia gave a surprising reply: Such acts are potential as a result of even within the EU nation Slovakia a journalist may be shot with out the individuals behind the crime being held accountable. In Pezinok a court acquitted the businessman Marian Kočner, who was accused of having commissioned the murders, for lack of evidence.

Kuciak had researched corruption, tax evasion and hyperlinks between high-ranking Slovak politicians and the Italian mafia on the information portal Aktuellity.sk. Kuciak had additionally written repeatedly about Kočner’s enterprise connections – and was subsequently threatened by him just a few months earlier than his loss of life.

However in the meanwhile solely those that carried out the murders will go to jail: the avowed shooter for 23, his confederate for 25 years, and a intermediary who acted as a key witness within the trial for 15 years. In doing so, the courtroom has missed the prospect to ship an urgently wanted sign towards impunity and mafia-like buildings within the state and society of Slovakia.

It is a devastating sign to all journalists who report corrupt and felony actions at nice private danger – for instance to Kuciak’s colleague Peter Sabo, who discovered a pistol bullet in his put up on the finish of June. We now hope that an appellate physique may also put the precise masterminds behind the murders of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová behind bars.