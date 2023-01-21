In 2017, the Krabbeplas between Vlaardingen and Maassluis was the scene of the murder of 21-year-old Graciela Gomes Rodrigues. She is found in a ditch. Dead. The detective quickly has a perpetrator in mind, yet it seems impossible to get the evidence. Then the police decide to enlist the help of the public. Time after time. It turns out to be a golden move: suddenly it’s bingo, the golden tip comes in.

