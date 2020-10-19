France’s leadership wants to show that the republic is reacting to the Islamist act. There are raids in many places on Monday.

PARIS taz | “Fear will change sides.” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday evening and spoke out in favor of taking stronger action against radicalization and improving safety in schools.

At a defense council he had consulted with several ministers about a state counter-offensive against Islamist terror. On Monday, the police carried out searches in many places in France of Islamic organizations and foreigners suspected of being close to religious extremism.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Monday that dozens of individuals have been affected. There are about 80 ongoing investigations. The interior minister is examining a ban on around 50 associations within the Muslim community.

The French Republic was hit at a vulnerability on Friday by a brutal assassination attempt against a teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. The history teacher Samuel Paty had caricatures of the prophet Mohammed from the satirical sheet at the beginning of October Charlie Hebdo shown in class. On Friday afternoon, the attack on the teacher occurred, in which he was attacked by the assassin with a knife.

11 people arrested

Tens of thousands took to the streets on Sunday in solidarity with the teachers who defend basic values ​​in class every day. Many now expect strong deeds from the government.

A total of eleven people have been arrested since the murder of Samuel Paty on Friday. Among them were initially the closest relatives of the bomber Abullakh Anzorov, who was shot by the police, but also two people who are now accused of playing an active role in the Internet incitement against Paty.

One case concerns the father of a schoolgirl who attacked the teacher on Facebook for allegedly “Islamophobia” as a “villain” and denounced him with his full name and address. The second person is a hate preacher from Morocco known to the authorities, but who is also a French citizen. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin accuses him of having declared the teacher to be fair game for fanatics with a “fatwa”. Both face a lawsuit for inciting hatred and aiding and abetting terrorism.

On Monday, Darmanin was the first to order the arrest of 231 people living in France who, because of their sympathy for the Islamists or their inflammatory messages, are already registered in the S-card index (S for state security) of the republic’s potential enemies.

The foreigners among them should be pushed to their countries of origin. But these states are often asked for a long time to take people back into their homes. Many of the alleged extremists also have French citizenship. This can be withdrawn from them in certain cases – unless this would make them stateless.

Tough action with new laws

The raid on suspected jihadist sympathizers in France announced by Darmanin is intended to show the public that the republic is reacting. It is linked to the hope that the measures could have a deterrent effect.

Since the time of the state of emergency following the 2015 attacks, France has had considerable facilities to monitor and prosecute terrorists. Since 2004 there has also been a law against “calls to hatred, violence and racial discrimination” on the Internet, which makes it possible to take action against such postings on social networks.

President Macron wants to go further – and that would require new laws. Two weeks ago, in a speech in the Paris suburb of Les Mureaux, not far from Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, he declared war on the “separatism” of Islamic extremists. He has his sights set on Muslim associations, namely the Salafists, and private schools that isolated young people from the republic, its laws and its basic values.

In France, for example, the right to teach one’s own children at home is to be largely restricted. Without saying this, certain unofficial Koran schools and self-appointed imams are meant. A corresponding bill was planned for the beginning of December. It is now to be drawn up in an urgent procedure and submitted to Parliament.

Much more time will be required to deliver on the promise of equality, freedom and fraternity of the republic in excluded suburban neighborhoods for a disaffected youth, where the Islamist hate propaganda is heard.