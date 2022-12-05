Home page World

Split

Police on duty in Barcelona. © Paco Freire / IMAGO

A German was allegedly killed in Barcelona in his own apartment. Now the police in Barcelona have arrested two men.

Barcelona – A week after the discovery of parts of the body of an allegedly murdered German in a garbage container in Spain, the police in the Spanish metropolis of Barcelona arrested two murder suspects. The two men are 31 and 51 years old, said the Catalan police Mossos d’Esquadra on Monday. The nationality of the 50-year-old victim was initially only revealed by the media on Monday. This information was confirmed to the German Press Agency by the police.

Murder of a German in Barcelona: the man was probably killed in his own apartment

Parts of the dismembered corpse were found last Tuesday by a scrap dealer in a container on a busy street in the posh Eixample district – right in front of the building where, according to the caretaker, the German had lived in a rented apartment for many years. There they found “various clues that link this place to possible violent death,” the police said. The suspects were due to be brought before the judge later Monday.

Murder of a German in Barcelona: Man probably killed by Ukrainians and Irish

According to media reports and statements from neighbors, those arrested are a 31-year-old from Ukraine and a 51-year-old Irishman who have only been living as subtenants with the German for a short time. They are said to have put the upper body and other body parts in a suitcase and thrown it into the container. The Catalan police initially did not say which region in Germany the man came from.

The building’s caretaker told the newspaper La Vanguardia about the allegedly murdered German: “He was a very discreet and friendly man.” The discovery of the corpse caused great excitement and concern for the residents of the street, the newspaper wrote. After the arrests, there is relief. For the time being, nothing was known about the possible motive for the crime. (dpa)