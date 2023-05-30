Administrative elections, there is no Schlein effect: the premier is still holding court with conservative ideas

“It thundered so much that it rained”. They kept calling out to him, with big headlines and worries of all sorts. The “Fascism”. And eventually, one way or another, the fear materialized. Because the one that comes out of the administrative offices is not alone and there caporetto of the Pd, by Elly Schlein, but it is above all the victory of the right that still scares. The “black” specter that left-wing newspapers and red writers have repeatedly called into question has not only tore up the dem at the polls, but has demonstrated a great truth: the Italians, a bit fascist, are.

There is no “Schlein effect”indeed what hasn’t run out is the powerful wave of Giorgia Meloni, and of that center-right that Italians want. Like it or not, the first female prime minister still holds court with conservative ideas, which the beautiful country likes. “Fascist”? “Undemocratic”, scream the “red” writers. However you talk about it, two things are evident: the first is that that of the Democratic Party, of Elly Schlein and of all those who hoisted her as a champion of reforms, it was a real caporetto. But the second and most important one is that the right has won again. In defiance, or thanks, to the continuous “wolves to the wolf” of an a priori press against which served the best of assists to the (pardon, al) prime minister.

