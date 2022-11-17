The missile that fell on a village in Poland, a NATO member state, killed two people, and the incident was the first of its kind since Russia launched military operations in neighboring Ukraine on the twenty-fourth of last February.

German Defense Ministry spokesman Christian Thiels said on Wednesday, in a statement to reporters, that as part of the immediate response to the incident, Germany is offering assistance with Eurofighter fighters, as a step to strengthen Poland’s monitoring of its airspace, as well as combat air patrols.

The German official added that if Warsaw desired it, Berlin could come to help, starting Thursday, in reference to Germany’s readiness to provide aid immediately.

The spokesman explained that assistance can be provided through fighters, without having to transfer them to Polish territory, by launching them directly from German bases, and said that this method has been tried before, and its efficacy has been shown.

American decisiveness

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that the missiles that targeted Poland were Ukrainian, blaming Moscow for the incident.

In a joint press conference with the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, the US official said: “Russia’s brutality in bombing Ukrainian civilians increases our resolve to let them go.”

Regarding the impact of US support on Ukraine, Austin said, “The NASAMS system that we brought to Kyiv has begun to produce successful results in intercepting Moscow’s missiles.”

In contrast to the US position, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that the missile that fell in Poland and killed two people was Russian.