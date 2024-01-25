Millionaires achieved the first title of the year by reaching the Super League, after defeating Junior in El Campín, 2-0, with goals from Santiago Giordana and Leonardo Castro.

The blue team also debuted with victory in the League, beating Medellín 5-0 last weekend.

So the start of the year could not be better for the ambassador team, which this Sunday will face Bucaramanga on date 2 of the championship.

Super League honors

The last time the Albiazul team won the Super League was in 2018 in the remembered final against National Athletic which was defined by those led at that time by Miguel Ángel Russo, who ended with a 2-1 aggregate score.

Now, Millonarios has accumulated two Super League titles and is one behind Atlético Nacional, which has three, and two behind Santa Fe, which remains the top winner of this tournament with four.

Santa Fe – 4 (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2021)

National – 3 (2012, 2016 and 2023)

Millionaires –2 (2018 and 2024)

Junior – 2 (2019 and 2020)

Deportivo Cali –1 (2014)

Tolima – 1 (2022)

