You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Millonarios wins the 2024 Super League.
Millonarios wins the 2024 Super League.
The blue team beat Junior and celebrated at home.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Millionaires achieved the first title of the year by reaching the Super League, after defeating Junior in El Campín, 2-0, with goals from Santiago Giordana and Leonardo Castro.
The blue team also debuted with victory in the League, beating Medellín 5-0 last weekend.
So the start of the year could not be better for the ambassador team, which this Sunday will face Bucaramanga on date 2 of the championship.
Super League honors
The last time the Albiazul team won the Super League was in 2018 in the remembered final against National Athletic which was defined by those led at that time by Miguel Ángel Russo, who ended with a 2-1 aggregate score.
Now, Millonarios has accumulated two Super League titles and is one behind Atlético Nacional, which has three, and two behind Santa Fe, which remains the top winner of this tournament with four.
Santa Fe – 4 (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2021)
National – 3 (2012, 2016 and 2023)
Millionaires –2 (2018 and 2024)
Junior – 2 (2019 and 2020)
Deportivo Cali –1 (2014)
Tolima – 1 (2022)
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #title #record #Super #League #successful
Leave a Reply