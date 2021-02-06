The biggest protests to date against the coup took place in Myanmar on Saturday. The authorities again paralyzed the entire Internet in the country.

RANGUN / FRANKFURT afp / epd | Five days after the military coup in Myanmar, the Southeast Asian country saw the largest protests against the army leadership to date. In the economic metropolis of Rangoon, around 3,000 people took part in a protest march near the university on Saturday morning. The demonstrators shouted “Down with the military dictatorship!” And waved red flags. More rallies were expected in the city later in the day.

A large number of riot police blocked the nearby roads around the university, two water cannons were ready for use. “We are here to fight for the next generation, to free them from a military dictatorship,” said a woman at the rally.

There had already been protests in several cities in Myanmar on Friday. Around 200 students and university lecturers took to the streets in Rangoon. There were also protests in the capital Naypyidaw and the second largest city, Mandalay. The color red could be seen everywhere – the color of the National League for Democracy (NLD) of de facto Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi.

The army leadership had seized power with a coup on Monday and deposed the civilian government. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi and the country’s President Win Myint were arrested.

The army had justified the coup with alleged electoral fraud without producing any evidence. Suu Kyi’s “National League for Democracy” clearly won the elections on November 8th. The military party was inferior. In the past, Myanmar (formerly Burma) was under military rule for almost 50 years. Political opening only began in 2011.

After taking power, the military declared a one-year emergency, after which new elections are to take place. It also wants to bring Aung San Suu Kyi to trial. She is accused of violating import laws. Accordingly, Suu Kyi owned illegal radios. Win Myint is accused of violating the Civil Protection Act. Human rights activists called the allegations grotesque. According to the Association to Support Political Prisoners, more than 150 arrests were known as of Friday. Suu Kyi and other leading members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party were arrested at the start of the coup.

Governments around the world and the UN condemned the coup and demanded the release of the arrested politicians.

The UN contacted the army command

On Friday, the UN succeeded in making direct contact with the army command in Myanmar for the first time. The special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener has clearly expressed the position of the UN in a conversation with the deputy army chief, said UN Secretary General António Guterres.

According to the organization Netblocks, which documents Internet blocking worldwide, the entire Internet in Myanmar was paralyzed for the second time on Saturday. In order to stop protests, the authorities had previously restricted access to online networks such as Facebook and Twitter.

Twitter reacted with sharp criticism on Saturday. The lockdown undermines public debate and people’s right to be heard, a company spokesman said. “The people in Myanmar were forced into a situation of complete insecurity,” said Ming Yu Hah of Amnesty International, also criticizing the actions of the military junta.

In particular, staff in hospitals and universities as well as students had used social media to call for civil resistance actions. Factory workers and government employees joined the demonstrations. Many protesters showed the “three-finger greeting” from the Hollywood blockbuster “The Hunger Games”. In neighboring Thailand, the gesture as a sign of resistance has been popular since the May 2014 coup. There, too, more and more people are expressing their solidarity.