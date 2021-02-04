The protest against the coup in Myanmar is mainly taking place on social media. The users are looking for new ways.

BERLIN taz | Myanmar’s Internet provider blocked access to Facebook, its Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp on Thursday by order of the coup government. The military regime ordered this on Wednesday and justified it with the containment of fake news and concerns about unrest.

According to a provider, the lock should initially apply until Sunday. Around half of the 54 million inhabitants use Facebook. The social network is the most important information medium in the country. It was hardly widespread at the time of the last military junta due to internet restrictions.

Although there were effective Facebook blocks on Thursday, many postings from there also reached the taz. One user wrote how he was helped to bypass the block in an internet café. The military also banned VPN software that could otherwise bypass blockages. But the ban does not yet seem to have an effect. However, many users should already switch to Twitter, Telegram or Signal.

Most Facebook postings from Myanmar reject Monday’s coup. There is still hardly any public protest against the generals – out of concern that they will then be used as an excuse for bloody repression. That is why, since Tuesday evening, people have been protesting with beating pots, horns and whistles in front of their own front door and clips of them have been posted on the Internet – Thursday evening for the third day in a row.

Images that should have an impact

In 150 hospitals, institutes and even authorities, the staff stopped work with the exception of emergencies and showed up on Facebook with the three-fingered protest greeting from Thailand from the film “Hunger Games”. It also wore bows in the red color of the National League for Democracy (NLD) of the disempowered Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

Without the pictures in the social networks, the protests would be invisible. For example, 70 members of parliament from the previously ruling NLD demonstrated in a guest house in the capital Naypyidaw. They should have started their offices there on Monday. Instead, they were initially arrested by the military and sent home on Tuesday. But they refused to leave, referred to their mandate, swore themselves in and posted pictures of it.

In Mandalay, the second largest city in the country, there was the first public protest in front of the medical school on Thursday morning. 20 people stood with banners in front of the building, twice as many were filming with cell phones. A doctor gave a speech on a megaphone. Friends later posted a photo of him showing him as part of a Myanmar delegation invited to the United States by the Republican Institute.

The photo of the doctor with ex-President George W. Bush is supposed to signal the military to leave the protest leader alone because he has influential acquaintances. Later there were also pictures of a small public protest in Yangon.