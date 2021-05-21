D.he ceasefire between Hamas and Israel that came into force on Friday night had lasted for a few hours when hundreds of people took to the streets in Ramallah to celebrate an Islamist victory. Such a rally with green flags by the Islamists had not taken place in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority and the ruling Fatah party, for several years. Its President Mahmud Abbas is an opponent of Hamas, and his security forces, together with Israeli forces, had arrested some Hamas officials in recent weeks. But this time the PA police did not intervene. She did not want to provoke clashes and the unpopular Abbas did not want to attract further popular anger.

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Jordan based in Tel Aviv.

After the 11-day short war with Israel, Hamas has shown that it appears to be the power that is fighting for the identity of all Palestinians by responding to the unrest in and around the Al-Aqsa mosque with rocket attacks. And so Hamas flags were waved again at the Friday prayers at noon on the Haram al Sharif (Temple Mount) in Jerusalem. Israeli television showed a crowd in front of the Dome of the Rock, who sang chants: “We are the people of Muhammad Deif.” They celebrated a man who has lived underground for years, is suspected of being damaged by the war in long ago Israeli air strikes, but has shown his supporters that he is still to be expected: Deif is the military chief of Hamas, the leader of the Qassam brigades.

“The people want to overthrow the president”

It was also Deif who gave Israel an “ultimatum” on Friday, May 7th, to end the “aggression” against Palestinians on the Al Aqsa plateau and to stop evictions in an adjacent neighborhood. He made this ultimatum come true by firing rockets into the suburbs of Jerusalem three days later and thus already achieved Hamas’ essential goal: To show who stood up for Jerusalem – and who did not: namely Mahmud Abbas, who is just now holding a parliamentary election had canceled with the note that Israel would not allow the Palestinians to vote there. On the night of that Friday, when the ceasefire came into force at two o’clock in the morning, people in front of the Dome of the Rock shouted: “The people want to overthrow the President.” Abbas was meant.

The Palestinian President had no role in the course of the war or in its termination. The ceasefire was primarily mediated by Egypt, and it was an agreement without preconditions or further agreements. “Calm for calm” is the current equation, which makes the situation even more fragile. A reference to the situation in Jerusalem, which Hamas had requested, was not made. But as far as is publicly known, Israel received no further guarantees from Hamas, over which the Egyptian emissaries continued to negotiate for the time being.

At the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, the political and military leadership of Israel declared a great success on Friday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had altered the military balance to the detriment of Hamas, “not only during the fighting but also for the future.” The operation was a success and massive damage was done to Hamas. “I have set the main goal of giving the terrorist organizations a hard blow and restoring calm on the basis of deterrence,” said Netanyahu. This also meant that the expulsion of Hamas, i.e. a ground offensive, was never the target of the counter-attacks.

“Time for diplomatic action”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke of the fact that the Islamists’ military capabilities had been “thrown back by years”. Now that the military phase is over, it is “time for diplomatic action,” said Gantz. It is not about “hasty deals, but about a long-term process that weakens the extremists and brings the moderates together and strengthens”. Gantz alluded to increasing criticism, including within Israel, that the Netanyahu governments in recent years had systematically weakened the moderate Palestinian Authority. At the same time, Israel had for three years allowed an emissary from the Emirate of Qatar to bring around 30 million dollars in cash to the Gaza Strip every month, while the Hamas chief ensured calm in Gaza in return. This solidified the internal Palestinian division and made negotiations on a two-state solution impossible.

“Armistice? How about putting the cash on hold, ”tweeted the nationalist politician Avigdor Lieberman, who had joined an opposition alliance against Netanyahu that appears to have died in the war. Another politician had declared that in this situation it would not be possible to conclude any agreements with Arab MPs. One indication that the fighting is indeed over was the violent criticism of the government by Israeli opposition politicians.

Opposition leader Jair Lapid, who before the fighting had been on the verge of forming his own coalition and ousting Netanyahu from power, praised the military, “but the political leadership has failed”. The Israeli population, especially in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip, said Lapid, had to endure rocket attacks, but “won nothing in return”. The chairman of the conservative party “New Hope” Gideon Saar, until recently still part of Netanyahu’s Likud party, called the ceasefire “embarrassing” because Netanyahu with “the best intelligence and the best army” is no more than “a ceasefire without Preconditions “.