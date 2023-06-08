And with the success of Al-Nasr Club in including Cristiano Ronaldo to its ranks, and Al-Ittihad Jeddah, the Saudi League champion, concluded a deal with Karim Benzema, the former Real Madrid star, and came very close to including N’Golo Kante, the Chelsea player, Al-Hilal is seeking more fiercely to include stars of the same weight.
5 stars that Al Hilal can include
- Every day, the European press nominates a new player who can move to the Saudi League, which has become a strong potential destination for all major players this summer, as part of a broad plan to place the competition among the strongest international leagues within a few years.
- Al Hilal Saudi Arabia can forcefully enter into negotiations with 5 stars whose contracts with European giants expire this summer, or players who can easily leave their clubs.
- Croatian Luka Modric, in the middle of the Real Madrid field, is the closest to leaving the ranks of the Spanish royal club this summer, especially with the success of club president Florentino Perez’s management in signing Jude Bellingham, the German star of Borussia Dortmund, to support the midfield.
- Reports linked the Croatian player and the possibility of his transfer to the ranks of Al-Hilal, and several other Saudi clubs, suggesting that with the loss of the Messi deal, the “blue giant” will direct his financial strength towards the most prominent stars, including Modric.
- The same applies to the Belgian Eden Hazard, the Real Madrid player, whose contract expires at the end of this June, as the player has become a strong candidate to join Al Hilal and several other Saudi clubs, despite competition from English clubs to join him.
- Spaniard Sergio Ramos’s contract with the French Paris Saint-Germain team has ended, so that he is available to enter the new “Paradise” of the Saudi League and obtain a huge salary that may exceed what he was receiving in the French capital club, and Al Hilal is among the strongest candidates to win the deal.
- German Marco Reus, the German player of Borussia Dortmund, whose contract expires at the end of this month, and he is looking for a new offer that he has not yet received in Europe, amid reports that he may join the Saudi League.
- Press reports indicated that the Argentine, who won the 2022 World Cup, Angel Di Maria, has an offer from the Saudi League, which is likely to be from Al Hilal, so that the player is very close to concluding the deal, especially after announcing his departure from Juventus.

