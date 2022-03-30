In this first glimpse of the 2022 championship, two cars emerged with arrogance as the best on the track, Ferrari and Red Bull, who, not by chance, climbed to the top step of the podium with Charles Leclerc in Bahrain and with Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia. But the reliability problems suffered by Red Bull at Sakhir gave Ferrari a better impetus in both world classifications: in that drivers Leclerc has a 20-point advantage over the rival team’s first, Max Verstappen; while in the constructors one there are 41 lengths that separate the two stables.

“There is still enough time to regain leadershipSaudi Arabia was just the beginning“, He explained confidently Helmut Markor, who is in any case aware of being in front of a really strong team: “Ferrari has an extremely compact car, which is always fast: in the slow corners, in the fast corners, on the straight. With all types of tires and in any temperature. He is a great opponent“. In the interview given to the Germans of F1-Insiderhas explained: “Our car is more difficult to tune than Ferrari. If everything is not perfect, it becomes difficult “, concept then reinforced a Servus Tv: “It is possible that we have a more complicated machine in our hands, a ‘prima donna‘. But the important thing is that there is potential ”. Definition that brings to mind that of ‘Diva’ given by Toto Wolff to the Mercedes W09 of 2018 and of ‘Piccola Diva’, also coined by the Austrian manager for the W12 of 2021.