China, who had been praying to meet India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, later showed its color. As usual, this time China also pretended to resolve the issue from the first dialogue and then put the entire responsibility on India after the meeting which lasted more than two hours. Wei Fenghe said that relations between the two countries and the armies have been affected due to the border dispute and that India has full responsibility for it. Fenghe himself sought time to meet Rajnath. The two leaders arrived in Moscow to attend the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) meeting.China’s Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that the reason and truth of the current tension between India and China on the border is very clear and the responsibility rests solely with India. The statement said- ‘China cannot lose its territory and the Chinese military is fully determined, confident and capable of national sovereignty and integrity. Both the countries should implement the consent made by Chairman Jinping and PM Modi and resolve the problem by negotiation.

SCO Summit 2020: Rajnath targets China with Russia, aggressive tone for peace is not right

Responsibility placed on India

China has expressed hope that India will follow ‘agreements reached in both countries, strengthen control of frontline forces, avoid provocation over LAC, avoid warming situations and deliberately spread misinformation’.

The statement also said that the two countries should think about India-China relations and regional peace and stability and go half-way so that the current situation is normalized as soon as possible and peace and stability is maintained in the border area. Ho. The Defense Ministry has expressed hope that the two countries will withdraw the front line forces as soon as possible and prevent the situation from becoming more complicated.

