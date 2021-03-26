Half a year before the federal election, the polls of the Union crash. The CSU reacts alarmed. More rigid rules of conduct for MPs are supposed to regain lost trust.

Berlin / Munich – Half a year before the federal election *, the Union is trying to limit the damage in the mask affair. Even old blockade attitudes are shaken: After years of reluctance by the Union, the GroKo parliamentary groups of the Union and the SPD agreed in a hurry on stricter transparency rules for MPs.

CSU boss Markus Söder called on the Union on Friday in view of further falling polls in a kind of wake-up call to full commitment in the political struggle for the Chancellery. For the CDU and CSU it is no longer a question of “with whom you govern, but rather whether you govern”.

Lobby scandal: Söder warns of election flop

Looking at the latest polls, Söder emphasized that the Union should not ignore the impending change of mood: “We have to be careful as the CDU and CSU.” Just because the Union has been responsible for the federal government for 16 years, this will not automatically continue. “We have to learn to fight again,” he said. It therefore needs a clear line and clear leadership. “If you lose your nerve, you will definitely lose elections.”

As can be seen from the ZDF “Politbarometer” published on Friday by the Elections Research Group, the Union is clearly losing approval in a further survey. Accordingly, the CDU and CSU * would only come to 28 percent in the event of a federal election this Sunday – a decrease of seven percentage points compared to the previous month. The Greens, on the other hand, gained four points and now come to 23 percent.

Mask affair shows consequences: GroKo agrees on transparency rules – “On euros and cents”

As a consequence of the mask affair, the coalition factions CDU / CSU and SPD agreed on Friday, among other things, that income from secondary activities must in future be displayed in euros and cents if they exceed EUR 1,000 per month or the limit of EUR 3,000 per year Euro. This was announced by the parliamentary group leaders Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) and Rolf Mützenich (SPD) and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt (CSU). At the moment it is only published in which of a total of ten levels there is income from secondary employment.

Paid lobby work by members of parliament towards the federal government or the Bundestag and the acceptance of donations should be prohibited, as should fees for lectures in connection with parliamentary work. Shareholdings in corporations and partnerships must be displayed and published from 5 percent (previously 25 percent). Income from such investments such as dividends or profit distributions should also have to be disclosed, as well as stock options. The aim is also to reform the criminal law on bribery and corruption of members of parliament. The acceptance of monetary donations is prohibited.

The legal prohibition of lobbying activities against the federal government or the Bundestag paid for by third parties could still cause problems in its implementation. “Questions of the specific delimitation and definition still have to be clarified in the legislative process,” says the paper.

Masks, Azerbaijan and Co .: CDU MP resigns from party – CSU wants to implement “ten-point plan”

The Union and the SPD are drawing conclusions from several cases of suspected corruption among MPs who have since left the CDU / CSU parliamentary group. It is about politicians who have received commissions themselves or through their companies for arranging corona protective masks or who are suspected of having paid influence in favor of the Caucasus Republic of Azerbaijan.

Former Thuringian CDU member of the Bundestag, Mark Hauptmann, who was confronted with allegations of bribery, has resigned from the CDU with immediate effect, according to the state party. An investigation is underway against Hauptmann by the Thuringian Public Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of bribery of elected officials. He is accused of having brokered corona protective masks and of having received a commission from a Frankfurt company.

In a special meeting in Munich, the CSU board unanimously decided on a stricter internal party handling of ancillary income from elected officials. A ten-point catalog of measures stipulates that all incumbent and future elected officials grant “full transparency” on their ancillary income and must disclose this party and parliaments. In addition, a compliance commission is set up to ensure compliance with the new rules of conduct. (dpa / AFP / fn)