D.he two state elections in the southwest brought the CDU historic defeats. In Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the Christian Democrats posted their worst result so far on Sunday, under the impression of the mask affair involving members of the Bundestag. On the other hand, the rulers were able to triumph: in Baden-Württemberg, the Greens won the election from Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann, in Rhineland-Palatinate the SPD from Prime Minister Malu Dreyer.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, the traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP is likely to continue its work. In Baden-Württemberg, Prime Minister Kretschmann could theoretically change the coalition partner: In addition to a continuation of Green-Black, a traffic light coalition with the SPD and FDP under Green leadership would also be an option.

Greens with record results

In Baden-Württemberg, according to the preliminary official final result, the Greens increased slightly compared to 2016 to a record result of 32.6 percent. The coalition partner CDU with top candidate Susanne Eisenmann lost significantly to 24.1 percent – the CDU’s worst result so far in Baden-Württemberg.

The SPD, FDP and AfD followed a long way behind. The SPD landed with slight losses at 11.0 percent. The FDP increased to 10.5 percent. The AfD collapsed by around a third to 9.7 percent.

Kretschmann did not commit himself to the future government coalition. The Greens would start talks with the parties except the AfD in the order of the election results. CDU country chief Thomas Strobl emphasized that his party wanted to continue green-black. The top candidates from the SPD and FDP, Andreas Stoch and Hans-Ulrich Rülke, expressed interest in a traffic light alliance.

Historically worst result

In Rhineland-Palatinate, the SPD came to 35.7 percent with minimal losses, according to the preliminary result. The CDU with top candidate Christian Baldauf fell to 27.7 percent – their worst result in the state so far.

The Greens got 9.3 percent, the AfD 8.3 percent and the FDP 5.5 percent. The Free Voters won 5.4 percent of the vote and thus entered the state parliament for the first time. The left clearly failed in both federal states because of the five percent hurdle.

A traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP is currently in power in Mainz. Dreyer said on election evening that a continuation of the alliance would be “our first choice”. Greens and the FDP should also have an interest in it. The Free Voters immediately declared that they wanted to join the opposition.

Role of the mask affair

The crash of the CDU in both federal states was attributed by leading Union politicians to the behavior of Union members in the Bundestag, who had received high commissions for arranging protective mask deliveries.

CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak said that the state election campaigners had “blown a tight wind in their faces”. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume also admitted that “federal political issues” had played a role. Election evening must be a “wake-up call” for the Union.

The Greens reacted with great satisfaction to their good performance. Party leader Robert Habeck spoke of a “super start in the super election year”. The party will continue to pick up speed “with full sails”. Co-party leader Annalena Baerbock said the long-standing upward trend for the party had solidified again. It is also the party’s mission to ensure more climate protection.

Satisfied FDP

SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz said the results showed that governments without the CDU are possible in both countries. That is “tailwind for the federal election”. The party leader Saskia Esken called the election success in Rhineland-Palatinate “a very big omen” for the federal election in September.

FDP leader Christian Lindner described the results of his party as a “good start to the election year”. His General Secretary Volker Wissing, who is Minister of Economics in Rhineland-Palatinate, praised the work of the traffic light coalition in the state. However, it is “very early” to conclude that there are possible constellations in the federal government after the state elections.