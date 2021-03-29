Vacation in Mallorca is possible in the Corona crisis, but a few quiet days on the Baltic coast are not. Chancellor Merkel would have liked to change that. But nothing will come of that for the time being.

Berlin – Angela Merkel was apparently unable to prevail. Vacation trips abroad will in principle still be possible despite the corona pandemic *. A government spokesman referred at the request of the German press agency on Monday evening on the applicable provisions for travelers. “A further legal regulation is not planned at the moment,” he added.

Corona: Merkel-Appel is useless – no ban on trips abroad

The Chancellor is unlikely to take notice of these developments. Because an inspection order issued by Merkel to possibly prevent tourist travel is formally concluded. In view of the heated discussion about holidays in Mallorca, the federal government had considered temporarily prohibiting trips to popular holiday areas abroad.

It could not be that you are not in a position to prevent people from flying to Mallorca, but a 15-kilometer radius of movement can be enforced in Flensburg, Merkel said on Wednesday during her deliberations with the Prime Minister *. At the same time, the Chancellor stressed that “heaven and hell should be set in motion” in order to get her course through. The responsible departments were asked to examine the legal possibilities.

Corona: Thanks to low incidence – Mallorca welcomes German tourists

Mallorca was removed from the list of corona risk areas on March 14th. Since then, holiday bookings for the Balearic Island * have been booming. The Federal Foreign Office’s travel warning was lifted because the incidence * fell below the critical mark of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. This made it possible to vacation on Mallorca again without quarantine and mandatory testing upon return.

Nevertheless, Mallorca is by no means a corona measure-free zone. Like the rest of the Balearic Islands, the island continues to be subject to restrictions. There is a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. In addition, it is mandatory to wear a mask, even in public spaces. Shops and shopping centers are open with limited capacity. In Mallorca and Ibiza Outside catering is only possible until 5 p.m. and an occupancy of four people from a maximum of two households per table is possible.

A photo from March 29, 2021: The first German tourists have arrived on Mallorca. The places in the catering trade remain sparsely occupied.

Corona: “Travel within the Balearic Islands is not recommended, but it is not forbidden”

“The federal government continues to ask all citizens to refrain from traveling at home and abroad in view of the increasing number of infections and the associated risks,” said the government spokesman. “Reference is made to the existing entry regulations, in particular the new test verification requirement for air transport from abroad as well as the test and quarantine requirements for the return journey from risk areas.”

On the website of the Foreign Office it says in the margin of the travel advice to Spain *: “We still advise against unnecessary tourist trips to the communities of Castile-La Mancha, Galicia, Valencia, Extremadura, Murcia, Rioja and the Balearic Islands.” : “Travel within the Balearic Islands is not recommended, but it is not forbidden.” (As of March 29th, 8 pm).

Corona: Obligation to test in the aircraft – trips abroad are still allowed

At least one general compulsory corona test for all passengers flying to Germany has now been introduced and will apply from Tuesday. To do this, you have to do a test in the country of departure before you take off. Anyone who cannot provide the airline with evidence of a negative result will not be accepted. The stricter requirements decided by the federal and state governments are initially to apply up to and including May 12th. According to the federal government, this is a precautionary measure to prevent the virus from spreading through vacation travel. This should also protect passengers in the aircraft.

If the corona test is positive, you have to go into quarantine at your own risk in accordance with local regulations. There have already been test obligations for travelers – but only when returning from certain countries with a high risk of infection, as determined by a classification by the federal government. So you have to show a negative test before entering the country if you come from "high incidence areas" with a particularly high number of infections and from areas with new virus variants. By the way: In Belgium and Great Britain there are travel bans for tourist purposes. (as / dpa)