Of: Helena Gries, Andreas Apetz

A Ukrainian missile attack hits the Russian army particularly hard in the Ukraine war. Russia then admits mistakes. The news ticker.

Update from Wednesday, January 4th, 6:45 a.m.: After the Ukrainian attacks on a Russian military base in Makiivka, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow corrected the number of its own soldiers killed by more than 20 to 89. The men and the deputy commander were found in the rubble of the collapsed building after the rocket attack on New Year’s Eve, Lieutenant General Sergey Sevryukov said in Moscow on Wednesday night. Previously there had been talk of 63 deaths. Ukraine had fired at the shelter with the US Himar multiple rocket launcher.

Sevryukov also acknowledged mistakes for the first time, thereby confirming media reports. According to them, the main reason for the “tragedy” was that the soldiers used their mobile phones en masse on New Year’s Eve, despite a ban, thereby alerting the Ukrainian side to their location.

Workers clear debris after a Ukrainian missile hit the Russian-held city of Makiivka. A shelter for Russian soldiers in the town of Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine was destroyed in an attack on New Year’s Eve. © dpa

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine War: Criticism of the Russian military leadership

+++ 6.15 p.m.: After the Ukrainian military severely hit a Russian military base in the Saratov region, killing at least 60 soldiers, Russia’s military leadership has been criticized. This comes mainly from their own country. Politicians, war reporters and bloggers have attacked the Kremlin for its flawed camp planning and are calling for internal investigations. The American military expert Rob Lee accused the Kremlin of military “failure of leadership” on Twitter and criticized the fact that the soldiers’ quarters were said to have been right next to an ammunition depot.

So far, Russia itself has spoken of 63 soldiers killed – the greatest loss that Russia has so far acknowledged in the Ukraine war. Igor Girkin, a former intelligence officer, criticized on Telegram that many people were still under the rubble and that the number of dead and wounded could be “many hundreds”. This assumption coincides with the figures from Kyiv. There is talk of more than 700 dead.

News in the Ukraine war: More casualties for Russia from drone attacks

+++ 3.30 p.m.: A special unit of the Ukrainian army has destroyed an ammunition depot owned by the Russian occupying forces in Svatove in the Luhansk region. The Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a corresponding video on Telegram in the morning, the news agency reported Ukrinform. As a result, the depot was located on the outskirts of the town of Svatove and was blown up with the help of a drone. According to the Russian military, the Russian army has been stocking the weapons depot with ammunition for several weeks.

+++ 1.40 p.m.: The Ukrainian military has shot down nearly 500 Russian drones since September 11, 2022, reports Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force. 84 of these drones were launched in the first two days of 2023 and all were shot down. “100 percent of the drones were shot down by air defenses. We have never achieved such results,” Ihnat said on Ukrainian television. Asked if Russia is running out of supplies, the spokesman said that “everything will depend on Iran’s capacity and willingness to continue supplying such drones.”

News in the Ukraine war: Experts say Russia’s breakthrough is unlikely

+++ 11.55 a.m.: A major breakthrough of Russian military near the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is unlikely in the coming weeks according to British military experts. This emerged from the daily intelligence update from the Ministry of Defense in London. The Ukrainian troops have strengthened their positions. The Russian attacks have decreased recently – after they had reached a temporary peak in mid-December. “Both sides have suffered heavy casualties,” the statement said.

News in the Ukraine war: Russia again has to accept high losses

+++ Update from Tuesday, January 3rd, 10:10 a.m.: The Ukrainian General Staff has released the latest figures on Russian casualties in the Ukraine war. The Russian military is said to have lost a total of 108,190 soldiers since the beginning of the war. The information cannot be checked independently, the Russian information is significantly lower than that of the Ukrainian authorities.

Soldiers: 108,190 (+750)

108,190 (+750) planes: 283 (+0)

283 (+0) Helicopter: 270 (+1)

270 (+1) Tank: 3036 (+5)

3036 (+5) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6100 (+7)

6100 (+7) Artillery Systems: 2033 (+6)

2033 (+6) Air defense systems: 214 (+1)

214 (+1) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 424 (+1)

424 (+1) Cars and other vehicles: 4735 (+10)

4735 (+10) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1839 (+3)

1839 (+3) (Source: Ukrainian General Staff report of January 3)

Russia reports heavy losses in the Ukraine war: Ukrainian army with momentous attack

First report: MOSCOW/Kyiv – A minute after the New Year, Ukrainian forces launched a serious attack. They used Himar rockets to destroy a shelter where, according to Russian sources, more than 600 recently mobilized soldiers from the Saratov region were staying. The Defense Ministry in Moscow confirmed 63 fatalities on Monday (January 2). Kyiv speaks of 700 dead and injured. The information cannot be independently verified.

Russian state media decried the Ukrainian attack as the “Makiivka tragedy”. The Kremlin-affiliated Telegram service Rybar also reports on the storage of Russian ammunition on the premises, which detonated as a result of the shelling.

Russia Losses in Ukraine War: Fatal Attack Shows Russian Indifference

According to media reports, the Ukrainian military intelligence service located the gathering of Russian soldiers in the occupied part of the Donetsk region through the Russians’ thoughtless use of mobile phones.

According to military observers, the deadly attack by the Ukrainian military testified to the indifference of Russian generals towards their own people, since such a large number of soldiers and military material were stationed a few kilometers from the front lines in a poorly protected building. Moscow had already lost 538 mobilized Russian conscripts in the past three months. (hg/dpa)