The whole Italy today comes in white area is abandon the masks outdoors (unless you are in crowded places). “It’s an encouraging result, but they are still needed caution and prudence, especially in light of the new variants ”, warns the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. In fact, among the mutations of the virus, the one that worries the most is certainly the Delta variant.

TO Majorca, in Spain, it hit 850 kids and forced 3 thousand people quarantined on the island. A mass contagion linked to the dreaded Delta variant it now puts on fear also to Italy. With a double contagiousness, according to experts, compared to the traditional Covid-19, the variant is triggering very dangerous outbreaks.

Identified for the first time in India, the Delta mutation is forcing many corners of the planet to slip back into lockdown, marking new worrying tolls of deaths and infections. As in the case of the Russia where Moscow records the highest number of deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A flare-up that worries even the countries with the most virtuous vaccination campaigns: Israel has been forced to re-impose the masks outdoors and the Great Britain, with leaps of infections from day to day, has seen infections in schools increase by 70% in just one week.

Identified for the first time in April, the Delta variant, the most contagious of the various strains, is now present in at least 85 countries, according to the World Health Organization. And it also advances in Italy where the infections went from 4.2% of the total infections from May to 16.8% of June. Reassure the fact that the two doses of the vaccine they would still provide strong protection against the mutant.

But concern remains strong in view of the departures for the summer holidays. In Italy, as he points out Republic, are more than 15 million those who, if they abandon responsible and prudent behavior, could become very powerful virus spreaders. These are the youngest, among the 12 and 40 years, the age group in which the percentage of people with a full vaccination course is still very low: less than 2 million on an audience of over 17. “All the others, then more than 15 million young people, still unvaccinated or with a single dose (5.5 million), I am ad very high risk of crossing the Delta variant and spreading it given that – according to the latest studies – with only two doses you are protected from the contagion of the new variant that is about to become prevalent also in Italy“, Are the data highlighted by Republic. But not only young people: the over 60 who have not yet received even the first dose in Italy are 2.8 million.

In light of this risk, the government of Mario Draghi in the coming weeks it may decide to impose one review of the Green Pass that – only in Italy – is also issued to whoever is vaccinated with a single dose. In the rest of Europe, however, the green certificate that allows travel and movement on European territory is strictly granted only to those who have received the two doses of the vaccine.

“Let’s give ourselves a maximum of two weeks and see the data of the next monitoring. Certainly the CTS will have to reflect. If it is confirmed that theVaccine efficacy against the Delta variant is significant only after the second dose and should the variant spread exponentially, there is no doubt that the Green Pass grant criteria will need to be revised. We have laboriously created the conditions to remove the obligation to wear a mask outdoors and to reopen the discos but we cannot now make mistakes and underestimate any risk situations such as admitting unprotected people in contexts where distancing cannot be guaranteed ”, says Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri.

“Young people must be able to go back to the disco with a responsible attitude and with the green pass. They must regain possession of their sociality, of freedom. Vaccination is an act of awareness and responsibility. With that of young people, the circulation of the virus and its variants is limited ”, says General Figliuolo.