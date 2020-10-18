On Saturday, Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to reach the top of the points table. Delhi had a target of 180 runs, which they achieved by scoring 185 runs with 1 ball remaining with the help of Shikhar Dhawan’s first century in the IPL. Delhi needed 15 runs in the last over. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed the ball to Ravindra Jadeja.Dhoni’s decision proved wrong and Akshar Patel scored four sixes to win the match to his team. However, Dhoni’s decision came as a surprise as to why he did not give over to Dwayne Bravo. Bravo is considered a specialist for the last over but why did Dhoni deliver the ball to the left-arm spinner in front of the left-handed batsmen and that too when Sharjah’s boundary is too small. However, Dhoni explained after the match why Bravo did not bowl the last over.

Dhoni said, ‘Bravo was not fit. He was not eligible to return. For this reason, he gave the over to Jadeja. Dhoni said that he had the option of bowling to either Karn Sharma and Jaddu and chose Jadeja. Dhoni said, “Maybe it wasn’t enough.”

He considered Dhawan’s wicket was very important. Dhawan played an unbeaten innings of 101 off 58 balls. Dhoni said, ‘We gave Shikhar some opportunities. We missed their catches several times. As long as he is at the crease then maintains the strike rate. I think his wicket was very important.

Dhoni also admitted, ‘I think there was a change in the wicket in the second innings compared to the first innings. In the second innings, the wicket became easy to bat. But overall we cannot take credit from Dhawan, he batted very well and the other players supported him well.