The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance that it is inadmissible to consider a case filed by a man against his ex-wife, demanding that she be required to return a vehicle, due to the precedent of its decision.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, a student

By obliging her to transfer ownership of a car, and hand it over according to the rules and the law, or to pay 80 thousand dirhams if she did not want to return the car, indicating that the defendant was his wife, and during the marital relationship he bought a vehicle to deliver the children to school, and registered it in her name, and after the divorce took place and custody was dropped from her, He asked her to return the vehicle, but she refused to return it, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum, at the end of which she argued that the case may not be considered, due to the previous decision in it.

While the Court of First Instance ruled that the case could not be heard due to the precedent of its decision, and obligated its claimant to pay the expenses, based on the rulings issued in the case, the conditions of the same eye and its appeal, and that the plaintiff instituted it to demand a divorce from the defendant for the damage, the dropping of all her rights, the dropping of custody, and the recovery of the car, which It was rejected, which was upheld by the appeal, and the plaintiff and the defendant were the same parties to the lawsuit, and the return of the vehicle or payment of its price was among the requests in that lawsuit, and between the litigants themselves, and the judgment became final and possessed the force of the judgment.

This court was not accepted by the appellant, so he appealed against it, and submitted a memorandum explaining the reasons for the appeal, through which he clarified that the rejection decision of the Personal Status Court is not considered a judicial precedent that can be invoked and prevents the filing of a lawsuit.

For its part, the Court of Appeal stated that it is clear from the papers that the appellant had previously filed the case in which the ruling was previously decided on the conditions of the same eye and its appeal, and the subject of the current case was among the requests in the previous case and between the same litigants themselves, and related to the right

The same is a place and a cause, and the judgment has become final and possesses the force of the decree.

The court indicated that the appealed judgment complied with this consideration, and ruled that the current lawsuit may not be considered before it was previously decided, because it would have coincided with the validity of the law, and the required decisive oath would also have no place, and the court would turn away from it. The appealed judgment and the appellant charging the fees and expenses.