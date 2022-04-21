And Tuchel considered in a press conference after his team’s match with Arsenal, that the defensive errors are the reason why Chelsea’s goal received so many goals, adding: “This amount of errors of this level is unacceptable and I do not see it in any other matches, but I have seen it in successive matches for us. It must stop.”

The German coach indicated that he believed Chelsea had recovered from the defensive mistakes that led to their 4-1 home defeat by Brentford and 3-1 by Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this month after a strong performance recently.

He added, “The players get praise when they play like they did in the last three games and they have to face the fact that it is impossible to win matches at this level,” according to “Reuters”.

Meet the “gunners”

Arsenal advanced when Eddie Nikita took advantage of a wrong pass from Andreas Christensen in the 13th minute, then added another goal to take his team 3-2 ahead in the 57th minute, when he took advantage of a mistake from the Chelsea defense.

Tochel showed his frustration with the penalty kick awarded to Arsenal in stoppage time after Cesar Azpilicueta interfered against Bukayo Saka, who scored from the penalty mark to seal the 4-2 victory.

Tuchel explained: “We lost the ball three times in ten seconds, and then we made a mistake, as the attack did not pose a significant threat and we deprived ourselves of the opportunity to get six minutes and perhaps equalise.”