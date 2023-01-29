Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- 20 years had to pass so that again the hobby of the cane holders could celebrate a Mexican Pacific League title.

after two decades of disappointmentsthe Mochitense people could shout champions again.

With the fall of out 27, hugs, shouts and loud noises were intertwined in the stands of the Emilio Ibarra Almada stadium. The green smoke began to color the night thus beginning the festivities that, for 20 years I wait for the institution as a whole. Managers, players and fans. All united in the same embrace.

Minutes later, cars began to circulate through the main avenues of the city, honking their horns, sticking out from the windows the flags and noisemakers so characteristic of the baseball fans.

In the vicinity of the Plaza Paseo the music did not wait and with it began the Massive dance that promises to last all night. To the rhythm of great hits from the Mexican regional, hundreds of fans with beer in hand enjoy what is undoubtedly a Historic day for Mochitense sport.

Right now the party continues throughout the city in a family atmosphere and enormous joy, since, logically, you don’t wait 20 years for a title to immediately go to sleep. Congratulations to the Cañeros and all their people.