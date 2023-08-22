Unfortunately the doctors couldn’t do anything for them. Antonella Teramo lost her life after her daughter Mayaafter being involved in a terrible accident that took place a few days ago on a state road located in Calabria. A third person also died from his injuries.

Following the frontal that took place on the state road 682 Ionian-Tyrrhenian to Melucuccio, in the province of Reggio Calabria, on the afternoon of Sunday 20 August 2023, three people lost their lives. A four-year-old girl, a 37-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man.

The three people were traveling in a BMW and an Alfa Romeo Giulietta when the two cars had a head-on that gave them no escape. They were injured in the same accident Domenico Teramo, Valentina Crudo and their daughter Fatima.

Little Maya, who was only four years old, lost their lives together with her 37-year-old mother. The two were traveling on the BMW which had a head-on with the Giulietta Alfa Romeo, led by Domenico Politi, a 39-year-old businessman from Novigrad who traveled alone.

The family involved is originally from San Calogero, in the province of Vibo Valentia, but resident in a municipality in the province of Milan. Maya was the children of Giuseppe Campennì and Antonella Teramo.

Who was Antonella Teramo

Antonella Teramo was a 37-year-old criminal lawyer from Milan. She had graduated in the Lombard capital and had immediately started practicing the profession. She had married Giuseppe Campennì, a teacher from Nicotera. They had had a little girl, Maya, unfortunately the first to die in the frontal.

The woman and her husband were on vacation and had celebrated her birthday together with her family, precisely on August 20, with a trip to the Bivongi waterfalls. With them was their daughter Maya and the brother of the criminal lawyer, together with her partner. Both were injured in the frontal.