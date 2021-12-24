“We saw the exchange rate bubble vanish in one day with our package of measures,” Erdogan said, adding that the government had gone ahead with its economic plan to cut interest rates despite domestic opposition.

Ahead of a meeting with economists and academics, Erdogan also mentioned that the Turkish economy will enter a very different environment this summer thanks to a “new economic model”.

On Monday, the Turkish lira fell to an all-time low of 18.4 against the dollar after a months-long decline, due to unconventional interest rate cuts and fears of an inflationary spiral.

Subsequently, Erdogan announced a plan by which the central bank and the treasury would compensate for losses on deposits converted into Turkish lira against foreign currencies, which led to the biggest rise ever in a day.

On Friday, the Turkish president said he expects companies and sellers to cut prices after the lira rebounds, including for cars and homes, adding that the government will track down those who do not.

Urgent Actions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that the minimum wage in Turkey will be raised by 50 percent to 4,250 lira ($275.44) per month next year as part of measures aimed at alleviating the impact of the currency collapse and high inflation.

The minimum wage for 2021 was about 2825 liras per month, and its value fell against the dollar to 185 dollars, compared to up to 380 dollars at the beginning of the year due to the currency crisis, the second of its kind in Turkey within 4 years.

“With this wage increase, I think we have shown our determination to protect our employees from collapse in the face of rising prices,” Erdogan said, adding that wages would be the highest ever.

He also mentioned that the government will raise taxes on the minimum wage to ease the burden on business owners.

Inflation jumped above 21 percent last month and is expected to reach 30 percent next year, in large part due to a weaker currency, which boosts import prices.