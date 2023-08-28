The news of the meeting, which took place on 23 August in Rome, between the Libyan Foreign Minister Najila al Mangoush and her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, becomes public and a very violent protest explodes in Tripoli. Armed men attacked the Foreign Ministry headquarters and attempted to set fire to the home of Prime Minister Abdel Hid Dbeibah and managed to set fire to that of National Security Advisor Ibrahim Dbeibah, while the minister had to flee Tripoli, with a flight organized by the Libyan security services, and took refuge in Istanbul.

It was Cohen himself who spoke of the meeting, considered historic, but which had been held in complete secrecy, precisely to avoid possible unrest among the crowds in Libya. The reason for the serious enmity is the still open Palestinian question, which in fact has frozen relations between many Arab states and Israel.

To distance himself from the foreign minister, the Libyan prime minister placed responsibility for the meeting solely on her, declaring her suspended from office and under investigation. But it was Cohen himself who said that the meeting had been planned for some time with the highest-ranking Libyan institutions, and it is difficult to think of a personal initiative of such great importance, among other things also choosing a neutral field like Rome. According to what has been learned, the Libyan-Israeli talks took place on 23 August. There was talk of humanitarian aid from Israel, projects for agriculture and water management, as well as possible cooperation to save sites linked to the Jewish presence in Libya.

Rapprochements had already been attempted in the past, but without success. In 2021 General Haftar, son of Benghazi strongman Khalifa Haftar and Tripoli’s rival, had flown to Israel for a meeting with some officials, perhaps to sound out possible political support. And there are rumors of a meeting between Abdul Hamed Dbeibah and the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, which took place this year, but has never been confirmed.