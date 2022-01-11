“I am pleased to announce the launch of Operation Happy Freedom of Yemen,” said the spokesman for the Arab Coalition, Brigadier Turki Al-Maliki, in a press conference in Shabwa Governorate, stressing that it was launched this morning on all axes and fronts.

He added, “This operation is not a military operation in the military term, that is, war, but rather to move Yemen to development and prosperity, stressing that the Yemeni people deserve life and have many components that have not been exploited,” praising its history and civilization.

He stressed that the process is a critical stage for Yemen, after its soil is cleansed, to move to development and prosperity.

He added that many sacrifices were made by the people of the province in order to liberate it from the grip of the Houthis, expressing his thanks also to the Yemeni forces and the giants brigades for their efforts in liberating the province.

He stressed that Shabwa brought the Yemenis together at a crucial stage of the conflict with the Houthi militia.

In the press conference, the governor of Shabwa, Awad Al-Awlaki, participated in the press conference, where he expressed his thanks to the political leadership in his country, the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and to the leadership of the Giants Brigades.

He considered that defeating the Houthi militias from the governorate is a “great day that will be carved in the pages of history with letters of gold,” stressing the liberation of the entire soil of the governorate from the elements of the coup militias.

He said that the Arab coalition was a real partner in achieving these victories.

Brigadier Turki al-Maliki had arrived earlier in Shabwa governorate, hours after the Giants Brigades announced the liberation of all Shabwa districts from the Houthi coup militia.