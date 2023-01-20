Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Ukraine continues to demand military aid from the West. In addition to main battle tanks, Kyiv is hoping for high-performance missiles from the United States.

Kyiv – The debate about the delivery of Leopard tanks is not over yet, but Ukraine has long had a new target in mind. In the meantime, Kyiv is even hoping for the so-called ATACMS missiles, which have a range of up to 300 kilometers. In any case, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba already gave his opinion at the end of December optimisticthat his country could get those guns.

The Ukrainian armed forces would be happy. Since the ATACMS fly significantly further than the missiles used to date, they would be able to target the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, or even parts of Russia.

The ATACMS missile is a favorite of US allies, shown here by South Korea. (Archive image from May 2022) © afp

However, US President Joe Biden has always refused to supply Ukraine with such weapons. “We don’t want any war between NATO and Russia,” Biden justified his reluctance in June, for example, when he announced the delivery of the HIMARS rocket launchers, which were subsequently used very successfully by the Ukrainian army in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine hopes for US ATACMS missiles

Even now there is no talk of ATACMS missiles. When the US government released a list of major arms shipments shortly before the Western Allies met at Ramstein, they were not included. The package included 59 Bradley armored personnel carriers and, for the first time, 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers – but no ATACMS missiles. Nevertheless, it was the second largest single package of its kind to date.

But it cannot be ruled out that Biden could soon be ready to take the next step and give Ukraine weapons with which to attack Crimea. A statement by Adrienne Watson makes it clear that the USA has no objection in principle: “We have said throughout the war that Crimea belongs to Ukraine and that Ukraine has the right to define itself and its territory within its internationally recognized borders defend,” the quoted New York Times the spokeswoman for the National Security Council.

Crimea possible target of ATACMS missiles?

In the summer, the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia, was shaken within a few days by a drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet and several explosions. The incidents raised questions in Russia about how well the heavily armed peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, is actually protected. In any case, they did massive damage to Putin’s image as the guarantor of security in Crimea.

Crimea is part of Ukraine under international law, but Russia traditionally sees it as its sphere of influence because of its strategically important location in the Black Sea. Crimea has been the seat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet since the Tsarist Empire, which was also stationed there after the collapse of the Soviet Union. After the pro-European coup in Ukraine, Russia annexed the peninsula and massively expanded its military presence there. Ukraine demands the return of Crimea. Kyiv has always rejected Russia’s calls for a waiver. (Christian Sturgeon)