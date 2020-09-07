After the riots in Leipzig-Connewitz, the Saxon police shared an insulting submit about left squatters on Twitter. It was an “unintentional act”, it’s stated later.

D.he police in Saxony got here below heavy criticism in reference to the riot in Leipzig due to a so-called retweet – and apologized.

A tweet from one other person was shared on the official Twitter account of the police on Sunday, saying concerning the squatting and protests within the metropolis: “Rooms stolen from individuals who labored for this. After all, the pack on the left has no thought. “

The police deleted the shared submit just a little later and wrote on quite a few vital posts: “The retweet was an unintentional act. This tweet not at all corresponds to our viewpoint, which is why we instantly withdrew the retweet. We apologize for this. ”Quite a few customers criticized the police violently for sharing the submit below the hashtag #Mauslutscht.

Aggressive hooded individuals had rioted in Leipzig for 3 nights in a row and had attacked the police. The set off for the riots within the east of the town and in Connewitz have been home occupations that had been ended by the police. Leipzig’s police chief Torsten Schultze calls the rioters “obvious left-wing extremists”.

Leipzig’s Lord Mayor Burkhard Jung (SPD) condemned the violence on Saturday “within the strongest phrases”. He criticized the truth that the talk about reasonably priced housing “suffered a extreme setback with the occupations and violent riots”. “You possibly can’t create residing house by attacking cops and setting fireplace to barricades,” defined Jung.