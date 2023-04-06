The Israeli newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth” reported that Netanyahu will hold a meeting of the mini-ministerial council for political and security affairs later in the day to assess the situation, noting that the prime minister is being informed of developments.

And Israeli media reported that about 30 rockets were launched during the past hour from Lebanon towards Israel, highlighting that Iron Dome intercepted 15 of them.

Netanyahu is also expected to hold another meeting with defense officials to discuss the response to the “Lebanese missiles”.

In the first official comment on what happened, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on his Twitter account: “The first day of Passover. While we sit at the holiday table with family and friends, Israel is facing missiles from the south and the north.”

He added, “This is not an accident. No one should test us, we will take all necessary measures to defend our country and our people.”

The rockets came after the Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, on Tuesday and Wednesday, and arrested a number of worshipers.

The alert level was raised to the third level, while the Red Star of David forces were reinforced with paramedics throughout the country, and the Israeli authorities asked residents of the border areas with Lebanon to enter shelters.