Airship Syndicate, creators of Battle Chasers Nightwar, are looking for staff for their new project.

The expansion of League of Legends and the universe created by Riot Games has brought us such interesting projects as Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, a great rpg with a simple system, but that rewards those who invest time in their world. The team of Airship Syndicate composed an authentic work of art for those who enjoy the lol universe.

In AirShips Syndicate they had already shown their talent with Battle Chasers Nightwar, another classic-inspired RPG that was born from the effort of the studio to raise more than 850,000 dollars to bring to the video game Joe Madureira’s cult comic of the late 90s. Battle Chasers was a pleasant surprise for fans of the genre, but its developers seek to up the ante.

Online action and adventure combatThe studio has published an announcement encouraging developers to join their next project, and although they have yet shared very little information about it new gameThey have given us some clues. A new fantasy IP Owned and developed by AirShips Syndicate, in partnership with a community publisher on-line.

“If you like the action combat and online adventures with friends, join us,” posted AirShips Syndicate from the job posting on its official Web. The few conceptual arts shared by the studio present us with an artistic style very much in line with what has been seen so far, and a world that contrasts with the breadth of its horizon and the fantastic but technological cities. A title that we hope to have new information about soon and that we will not stop keeping track of.

More about: League of Legends, Ruined King, LoL and Airship Syndicate.