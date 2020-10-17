In the festive season, Oneplus is giving great gifts to its customers. Actually, the company has recently launched its new model OnePlus 8T in India. After which the company has now reduced the price of OnePlus 8. OnePlus has reduced the price on different variants of this phone. Let’s know what is the new price of this phone.

OnePlus 8’s reduced prices

3,000 rupees have been reduced on OnePlus 8’s 8 GB Ram + 128 GB variants. Before the price was reduced, this variant was available for Rs 44,999, which will now be available for Rs 41,999. While its 12 GB Ram + 256 GB storage variant is available for Rs 44,999 instead of Rs 49,999.

Apart from this, 2,000 rupees have been reduced on variants with 6 GB Ram + 128 GB storage. After the price is low, you can buy this phone for Rs 39,999. You can buy this variant from Amazon. The company is giving a back cover free on purchasing these smartphones from its own site.

These are also getting offers

The company is offering discounts on OnePlus 8 as well as OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. You can buy wireless bullets launched at Rs 5,990 for Rs 4,490. ‘OnePlus 8 Protect Your Music Bundle’ was launched for Rs 2,789, while you can now buy it for Rs 2,516.

