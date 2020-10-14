To woo the iPhone lovers, the new and extremely great iPhone 12 has been launched. In such a situation, Apple has cut the prices of its other old models in India. The company has reduced the price of iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2020. Now you will get these phones at any Apple store at affordable prices. At the same time, in the festive season sale, a big sale is coming on the old models of iPhone on online shopping sites like Flipkart and Amazon. You can take advantage of this. Know what is the new price

iphone 11

A big cut of Rs 13,400 has been made in the base price of iPhone 11 by the company. Now you can buy the base variant from the Apple online store for Rs 54,900 instead of Rs 68,300. Now you will get iPhone 11 64GB for Rs 54,900, 128GB variant for Rs 59,900 and 256GB variant for Rs 69,900. This is the lowest price of iPhone 11 after launching. At the same time, Apple recently announced that the company will offer AirPods free with the iPhone 11. This offer is for Apple e-Store. Which will start from October 17. Let us tell you that the most basic AirPods of Apple are priced at Rs 14,900. If you get these AirPods in the iPhone 11 key, then the cost of the phone will be only 40,000 rupees. If you do not buy AirPods, then you can buy this phone within 50,000 rupees in the cell coming on online sites.

iphone xr

At the same time, the price of iPhone XR launched in 2018 has also been cut. Now the company has cut the price of iPhone XR by Rs 4,600. Now you can buy iPhone XR for Rs 47,900. The price of 64GB variant of iPhone XR is 47,900 and the price of 128GB variant is Rs 52,900. You can buy the iPhone XR for less than Rs 40,000 in Flickart’s upcoming Big Billion Sale.

iPhone SE

Similarly, the price of Affordable iPhone SE has been cut by Rs 2,600. Now you can buy it for Rs 39,900. The 64GB variant of iPhone SE is priced at Rs 39,900, 128GB is priced at Rs 44,900 and 256GB is priced at Rs 54,900. You can buy iPhone SE 2020 for less than Rs 30,000 in the upcoming Big Billion Sale on Flickart.